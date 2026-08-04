Nearly 6 million Afghans have returned since late 2023, UN-Habitat says

The Kabul Tribune (KT) — Nearly 6 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan since late 2023, placing severe pressure on already overstretched housing, public services and infrastructure across Afghanistan, the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) said.

In a new paper titled "Durable Solutions Programming in Afghanistan: Supporting (Re)-integration of Displaced People in Areas of High Return," UN-Habitat said Afghanistan continues to face one of the world's most complex displacement crises, driven by decades of conflict, foreign occupation, economic contraction, climate vulnerability and large-scale returns from neighboring countries.

According to the agency, an estimated 5.8 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan since late 2023, increasing pressure on fragile urban and peri-urban areas where access to adequate housing, basic services, livelihoods and infrastructure remains limited. Nearly half of Afghanistan's population continues to require humanitarian assistance, while displacement-affected communities remain vulnerable to poverty, food insecurity, inadequate shelter, climate-related hazards and protection risks.

UN-Habitat said durable solutions require moving beyond short-term humanitarian assistance toward strengthening settlements, infrastructure, livelihoods and local governance to support sustainable reintegration and resilience.

The agency said many returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities live in underserved, climate-vulnerable urban and peri-urban settlements, highlighting the central role of cities and neighborhoods in Afghanistan's recovery and stabilization.

Aligned with the United Nations Strategic Framework for Afghanistan (2023–2027) and the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons, UN-Habitat said it is implementing integrated, area-based programs focused on settlement upgrading, housing, land and property rights, access to basic services, spatial planning and climate resilience.

Through projects funded by the European Union and the Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA), the agency said it supports returnees and displacement-affected communities by improving neighborhoods, expanding climate-resilient infrastructure, creating livelihood opportunities, strengthening housing and land rights, and promoting community participation in local planning.

UN-Habitat said its interventions aim to improve living conditions, strengthen reintegration, promote social cohesion and build resilience in areas experiencing large-scale returns and displacement.

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in Afghanistan, the agency said investing in existing settlements and urban systems is a sustainable and cost-effective approach that benefits both displaced people and host communities while helping bridge humanitarian relief, recovery and long-term development.

The paper concludes that strengthening settlements in areas with high numbers of returnees can protect donor investments, support long-term stability and reduce the risk of future displacement.