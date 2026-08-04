Nearly 6 million Afghans have returned since late 2023, UN-Habitat says
The Kabul Tribune (KT) — Nearly 6 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan since late 2023, placing severe pressure on already overstretched housing, public services and infrastructure across Afghanistan, the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) said.
In a new paper titled "Durable Solutions Programming in
Afghanistan: Supporting (Re)-integration of Displaced People in Areas of High
Return," UN-Habitat said Afghanistan continues to face one of the world's
most complex displacement crises, driven by decades of conflict, foreign occupation,
economic contraction, climate vulnerability and large-scale returns from
neighboring countries.
According to the agency, an estimated 5.8 million Afghans
have returned from Iran and Pakistan since late 2023, increasing pressure on
fragile urban and peri-urban areas where access to adequate housing, basic
services, livelihoods and infrastructure remains limited. Nearly half of
Afghanistan's population continues to require humanitarian assistance, while
displacement-affected communities remain vulnerable to poverty, food
insecurity, inadequate shelter, climate-related hazards and protection risks.
UN-Habitat said durable solutions require moving beyond
short-term humanitarian assistance toward strengthening settlements,
infrastructure, livelihoods and local governance to support sustainable
reintegration and resilience.
The agency said many returnees, internally displaced persons
(IDPs) and host communities live in underserved, climate-vulnerable urban and
peri-urban settlements, highlighting the central role of cities and
neighborhoods in Afghanistan's recovery and stabilization.
Aligned with the United Nations Strategic Framework for
Afghanistan (2023–2027) and the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC)
Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons, UN-Habitat
said it is implementing integrated, area-based programs focused on settlement
upgrading, housing, land and property rights, access to basic services, spatial
planning and climate resilience.
Through projects funded by the European Union and the Special
Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA), the agency said it supports returnees and
displacement-affected communities by improving neighborhoods, expanding
climate-resilient infrastructure, creating livelihood opportunities,
strengthening housing and land rights, and promoting community participation in
local planning.
UN-Habitat said its interventions aim to improve living
conditions, strengthen reintegration, promote social cohesion and build
resilience in areas experiencing large-scale returns and displacement.
Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in Afghanistan,
the agency said investing in existing settlements and urban systems is a
sustainable and cost-effective approach that benefits both displaced people and
host communities while helping bridge humanitarian relief, recovery and
long-term development.
The paper concludes that strengthening settlements in areas
with high numbers of returnees can protect donor investments, support long-term
stability and reduce the risk of future displacement.
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