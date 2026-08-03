Indigenous Advisory Council and Department of Neighborhoods Host Inaugural Indigenous Civic Engagement Day, Sept. 18

Indigenous Advisory Council, the Department of Neighborhoods, and Seattle Urban Native Non-Profits invite community to Seattle City Hall on Friday, September 18, 2026, for the inaugural Indigenous Civic Engagement Day.

The event will be a full day of interactive workshops, panels, networking, activities, and discussion all with the goal of building and strengthening reciprocal relationships between the Native community and the City of Seattle, including elected officials.

Civic engagement is one of the core values that the Department of Neighborhoods has fostered among neighbors throughout the city since its establishment as a department in 1991. That’s why I’m so excited that the leaders of the IAC are bringing this powerful event to life at City Hall for the Indigenous community and those interested in gaining a deeper understanding about how to better engage with our local government.

–Quynh Pham, Director, Department of Neighborhoods

The Indigenous Advisory Council began developing this after last year’s successful Tribal Nations summit with the hopes that the Urban Native community might feel more seen and heard by Seattle City leadership. This event will bridge connections between the City and Native communities, particularly urban Native organizations and community members.

The Indigenous Advisory Council recognizes that our role is to build bridges between the City of Seattle and the Native community. As Indigenous people, connection is a fundamental part of how we experience the world and a defining piece of our identity. That’s why the Indigenous Civic Engagement Day is so important. It is an opportunity for community and the City to be in space together.

–Donny Stevenson, Chairman Muckleshoot Indian Tribe.

Organizers hope participants will leave with an increased awareness of Seattle processes and programs, stronger relationships with City leaders and departments, methods of how to inform, engage and provide feedback to the City, and inform City leaders on how to engage with Urban Native communities across the city.

Lunch will be provided, and there will be opportunities for participants to win prizes during interactive games. Interested residents can register here. If there are any questions about the event, please reach out to Kolbi Monasmith, Indigenous Advisory Council Liaison at kolbi.monasmith@seattle.gov or 206-702-7193.

Established in 2021 by Ordinance 126512, the Indigenous Advisory Council to advise city government on issues affecting American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian people residing in Seattle. The Indigenous Advisory Council builds and strengthens Indigenous representation and Indigenous knowledge in public policy processes by promoting and advancing priorities and solutions identified by and for Indigenous communities.