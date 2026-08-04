Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani Extend 2-K Offers to More Than 2,000 Children

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. said, “I’m pleased to see that more than 2,000 New Yorkers have received 2‑K offers, including many families in the Queens neighborhoods I represent. By expanding access to free, high‑quality early childhood education and care, parents and caregivers in my district receive the support they need while simultaneously providing children with a strong start in life. I encourage the families of my constituents in the participating Queens neighborhoods to review their offer information carefully and, for those who didn’t receive an initial offer, to remain vigilant and keep an eye on the City’s waitlist options as additional seats open in the weeks ahead. This critical educational expansion would not be possible without the cooperative efforts of Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani.”

Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “I applaud Governor Kathy & Mayor Mamdani's effort to prepare our children to be educational leaders in the years to come. Every study shows that early education intervention is a key factor in ensuring that children get world class education, & the 2-Care Program is just that solution. Having been selected as one of the pilot areas, show the attention to detail needed for this undertaking. Our community is one where our children have not had many opportunities to thrive, & this program offers it to them.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Before a child can find their voice in the world, we must decide what kind of world will receive them. I commend Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for coming together around a responsibility greater than any one office or level of government: giving our children the care and opportunity they deserve. Universal child care is more than a public program; it is a declaration that care belongs within the architecture of justice. When government stands beside families from the very beginning, it does more than meet a need. It widens the horizon of what every child can one day become.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “The residents of the 30th Senate District welcome this empowering and transformative program with open arms; I join with my colleagues in pledging to expand its reach and impact in successive years.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “New Yorkers need stronger support systems that make it possible to raise families and build their futures right here in our city. These new 2-K offers demonstrate that supporting families is a commitment backed by meaningful action. Through this expansion, New York is providing much-needed financial relief for working families while giving more children the opportunity to begin their educational journey in New York City.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “Amazing news to hear about the expansion of the 2-K program to over 2,000 more children in New York City, including families in the 23rd Assembly District. I commend Governor Hochul for her efforts and leadership. Ensuring that every family has access to early learning opportunities and supportive care is essential to giving our children the strongest possible foundation for lifelong success.”

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman said, “I am excited and grateful to the countless constituents and advocates whose voices helped make this milestone in expanding childcare accessibility possible. As a mother and a public servant who founded and operated a 24/7 childcare center, I understand firsthand the sacrifices families make to secure quality, affordable childcare. For my district, I am proud to partner with School District 18 this fall as we help bring 2,000 new childcare seats to families across the city. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for their collaboration and commitment to New York’s children and working families.”

Assemblymember Al Taylor said, “High quality early childcare is a significant investment in the future of working families. I commend Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for bringing these much-needed seats to Upper Manhattan and other communities. The cost of early childcare constitutes an overwhelming burden on families in Assembly District 71. Expanding free 2-K is a big step forward for early education, equity, and peace of mind for hardworking parents trying to make ends meet in New York City. This is a game changer that will give our youngest learners a solid foundation while delivering financial relief to parents. I’m proud to join Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani in celebrating this crucial achievement as we work toward universal childcare across our city and state.”

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, “For families in the Bronx and across New York City, affordable childcare is not a luxury—it is a necessity. Expanding access to free 2-K gives parents greater opportunities to work, pursue education, and build a better future while ensuring their children receive a strong educational foundation. I thank Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for their continued commitment to New York’s youngest learners and their families.”

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos, MSW, said, “Access to high-quality, affordable childcare gives children a strong foundation and provides families with the stability they need to thrive. Families across Washington Heights, Inwood, and Marble Hill deserve that opportunity. These inaugural free 2-K offers represent a meaningful investment in our youngest New Yorkers and the working parents who support them every day. As a social worker and former community school director, I know that investing in children early strengthens entire communities. I commend Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for this important progress and remain committed to making universal childcare a reality for every New York family.”

Assemblymember Nikki Lucas said, Investing in universal child care for our youngest learners is one of the most powerful commitments we can make for the future of our communities,” said Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas of the 60th Assembly District, which includes East New York, Starrett City, Brownsville, and Canarsie. “For families across my district, access to high-quality pre-K for two-year-olds means giving our children a strong educational foundation while easing the burden on working parents who are striving every day to provide for their families. This investment is especially meaningful for single mothers and single fathers who work tirelessly to balance the responsibilities of raising a family. It represents a critical step toward building a more equitable and supportive system for all New Yorkers.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, “Affordable, high-quality childcare is one of the most important investments we can make in our children and in New York City's future. These first 2-K offers represent peace of mind for working parents, a stronger foundation for our youngest learners, and another major step toward universal childcare. I thank Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for their partnership, and the Council looks forward to continuing our work to expand opportunity for families across the five boroughs.”

New York City Council Member Gale A. Brewer said, “I thank Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul for making this important investment in New York City's children and families. One of the best investments the City can make is in our youngest New Yorkers. High-quality early education gives kids a strong start, helps parents stay in the workforce, and supports working families. Building on the success of Pre-K and 3-K will strengthen New York City for years to come.”

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz said, “Expanding 2K will give thousands more New Yorkers the ability to return to work or pursue careers without the obstacle of inaccessible or cost-prohibitive childcare. Besides giving our 2-year-olds a head start on their education, this program will lessen the burden on our working families, which is transformative for our children and our city. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for making this important investment into the future of our families and our children.”

New York City Council Member Jennifer Gutierrez said, “The enthusiasm we are seeing from families speaks for itself. New Yorkers are asking for a stronger early childhood system that supports children from the very beginning and gives parents greater stability. Today's announcement shows an encouraging start, and I look forward to working with our city and state partners to make this program grow in the years ahead.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani’s efforts, we’re addressing the cost of childcare, one of the biggest challenges in Manhattan's unprecedented affordability crisis. Right now, the average cost of childcare for a Manhattan family of four ranges from $4,000 to $8,000 a month — that's unattainable for the vast majority of parents. Today’s announcement will help subsidize these costs for over 2,000 New York families. I'm appreciative to Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for their commitment to expanding affordability for Manhattan families, and I look forward to the much-needed expansion of NYC's 2-K program in the years ahead.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “For thousands of families across our city, 2-K will be a major game-changer — ensuring our residents do not have to choose between their careers and caring for their children. As the cost of living continues to skyrocket and too many residents in our city struggle to afford basic necessities, this initiative will help ease a financial burden that affects too many of our working-class New Yorkers. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani for prioritizing this important issue, and I look forward to welcoming New York City’s inaugural 2-K class to a system that gives every young learner the strong start they deserve."

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, “When it comes to the development of our children, there is nothing more important than early education. For generations, however, New Yorkers in historically marginalized neighborhoods have been denied the opportunity to secure such an education for their children. With the launch of 2-K in Rockaway and South Queens, we are flipping the script on that historic inequity and ensuring families in those same neighborhoods have equitable access to early education and affordable childcare. Congratulations to all our parents whose toddlers will be attending 2-K this fall, and I look forward to working with Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani on expanding 2-K both in District 27 and across the borough in the months and years ahead.”