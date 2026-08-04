Sustaining the Fight in the Dark: How DISCOPS Secures Maintenance Readiness and Electronic Deception in LSCO

Designed for the Modern Battlefield: Disconnected Operations capability is crucial for modern Army maintenance readiness, particularly in the context of large-scale combat operations. It ensures that tactical maintenance formations can sustain combat power and generate readiness even in contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments where network connectivity is unreliable or intentionally minimized.

The three most significant aspects of the DISCOPS software release are:

Improved User Interface:DISCOPS features a streamlined, intuitive, tile-based interface that simplifies data interaction for Soldiers. This design eliminates the steep learning curve associated with traditional systems, allowing maintainers to accomplish their missions more efficiently and with greater confidence. Disconnected Operations for Deception:The system allows commanders to deliberately reduce their unit's electromagnetic signature to enhance survivability or enable battlefield deception. Maintenance operations can continue offline, masking the unit's electronic footprint from adversaries without sacrificing readiness or tempo. Operational Continuity Under Network Attack:DISCOPS is built for environments where Army networks are targeted. If connectivity is lost, maintainers can continue to process work orders, manage parts, and track equipment status offline. The system automatically synchronizes all updates once a connection is re-established, ensuring that operations continue without interruption, even when under direct electronic attack.

DISCOPS provides a critical sustainment advantage, allowing the Army to maintain momentum and readiness in the complex and contested environments expected in future conflicts.

Why DISCOPS Matters: The Tactical Edge in LSCO Sustainment formations must operate independently for extended periods. In dispersed, contested environments, the Army cannot afford maintenance delays due to network loss or deliberate electronic silence (masking electromagnetic signatures). DISCOPS ensures uninterrupted maintenance, preserves commander visibility of combat power, and maintains operational momentum when networks fail.

This is not just a software update; it is a critical combat multiplier. DISCOPS delivers resilient, adaptable sustainment, keeping maintainers in the fight and ensuring the Army can win on the modern, contested battlefield.

Putting it to use: During Exercise Courage Lethality 2026, April 20-24, at Yakima and Orchard Training Centers, a representative from the Software, Data, Analytics, and Transport Directorate (U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command) embedded with the 308th Brigade Support Battalion and 1-3 Field Artillery to evaluate DISCOPS under realistic combat conditions.

Operating across dispersed terrain with intermittent connectivity, the units successfully dispatched equipment and deployed on schedule. Rather than halting operations during network outages, maintainers processed work orders, managed parts, and tracked equipment status without interruption.

Throughout the exercise, DISCOPS sustained the operational tempo of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade. Even during total network loss, the system maintained critical combat power visibility and parts flow, proving its tactical reliability and operational relevance for large-scale combat operations.

Soldier Feedback: Throughout the exercise, Soldiers validated DISCOPS as a critical capability for field maintenance. The offline functionality enabled uninterrupted operations during network outages, with seamless data synchronization to VSAT, NIPR, Starshield, and Starlink (communication platforms) once connectivity was restored. Maintainers found the intuitive, tile-based interface significantly easier to navigate than traditional GCSS-Army workflows, eliminating the need to memorize complex transaction codes (T-codes) and reducing training time.

Additionally, commanders maintained real-time visibility of maintenance actions and equipment readiness during network blackouts. This persistent visibility enhanced decision-making and preserved combat readiness, proving DISCOPS is a critical operational enabler in contested environments.

The Path Forward: Selected units are validating DISCOPS’ core offline capabilities, including dispatching equipment, managing maintenance actions, accounting for parts and labor, and generating critical readiness reports. As Phase 1 expands to the total force, DISCOPS is rapidly transitioning into a standard, mission-critical component of tactical maintenance.

Following the successful CL26 validation, CASCOM and the program manager are integrating after-action feedback, resolving outstanding technical issues, expanding user training, and refining the system using Soldier input. Ultimately, DISCOPS will deliver a resilient, combat-credible sustainment capability that preserves operational momentum across the Total Army.

A Decisive Advantage: Ultimately, DISCOPS directly reinforces the Army’s core priorities of readiness and lethality. By ensuring maintenance continuity under the most austere and contested conditions, this capability guarantees that combat power is generated and preserved at the point of need. As the Army prepares for the demands of large-scale combat operations, DISCOPS delivers a decisive sustainment advantage, ensuring our warfighters can out-pace any adversary with confidence, regardless of network availability.

About the authors: Maj. Christopher Winburn currently serves as a functional analyst at the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, Fort Lee, Virginia. He previously served as an instructor in the Logistics Captains Career Course in the Logistics School at Army Sustainment University. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Kentucky and is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Timothy C. Fox currently serves as the Plant Maintenance Capability Developer for CASCOM at Fort Lee, Virginia. He previously served as a 915A and 915S Warrant Officer Basic, Intermediate, and Advance Course Instructor for the Ordnance Warrant Officer Training Department for Ordnance Corps, Fort Lee, Virginia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental management from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of the Joint Logistics Course, Supply Chain Management Course, and Warrant Officer Senior Course.