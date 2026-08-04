Shipyard Spotlight: Terrence Bright, Code 265 Submarine Mechanical Engineering Technician

As the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Engineering Support Lead with the Submarine Piping and Mechanical Branch (Code 265), Submarine Mechanical Engineering Technician Terrence Bright leads his team with confidence and determination.

Bright has worked at NNSY for 26 years and started as an apprentice in the Inside Machinist Shop (Shop 31) where he gained valuable knowledge of the mechanical side of the shipyard. His experience led him from mechanic to shop work leader, Inside Shop Planner, work packaging control and to his current role with the Mechanical Engineering Material Group in Code 265. Most recently, he completed a 120-day assignment as Branch Head of the Technical Material Review Branch (Code 224).

“Terrence Bright was introduced to the Code 224 Technical Material Review Branch team on January 22, 2026, during a pivotal code meeting focused on restructuring team roles, defining new expectations, and outlining upcoming operational changes,” said NNSY Code 224 Technical Material Review Branch Project Material Coordinator Kimberly Boyer. “As with any major structural realignment, the session met with strong, diverse viewpoints and a high degree of organizational friction.

Rather than being deterred by this challenging start, Terrence demonstrated immediate resilience, patience, and professional resolve. He absorbed the team’s initial frustrations, met adversity with unrelenting determination, and quickly established himself not just as a supervisor, but as a dedicated leader, mentor, and steadfast role model.”

Bright was excited to contribute to strengthening the Technical Material Branch’s policies and procedures.

“This initiative directly improves material accuracy, reduces rework, and enhances fleet readiness,” said Bright. “It also brings NNSY closer to the high performing material programs at other shipyards, which has been a long term goal of mine.”

He finds it rewarding that his team’s technical accuracy prevents delays, reduces costs and supports the U.S. Navy’s mission and helps his team build confidence and technical expertise in their daily responsibilities.

Like any role at NNSY, there are always challenges, but Bright faces them through structured processes, collaboration and clear communication.

“I consult with authoritative sources and engage with subject matter experts across the shipyard landscape at Norfolk, Portsmouth, Puget and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyards,” said Bright. “I also focus on building transparent streams of communication because when people understand the ‘why’ behind technical decisions, collaboration becomes much easier.”

“Bright represents the very best of NNSY's leadership capability,” said Boyer. “His technical depth, paired with his genuine care for his people, has positioned Code 224 to achieve great things.”

Bright believes that being a good leader comes with providing clarity, consistency and accountability. He says it’s important to learn to be comfortable with the fact that you may not be the smartest person in the room and that we can all learn from one another.

“At the end of a long and frustrating day, it’s easy to lose sight of that purpose, but every one of us contributes to something larger than ourselves,” said Bright. “None of what I accomplish would be possible without the dedication, skill, and support of the thousands of shipyard workers who keep this place moving.”

Bright is grateful to everyone that has supported him throughout his career at NNSY, either directly or indirectly.

“In times marked by government shutdowns, international tensions, and tight budgets, it can be hard to see the light ahead,” said Bright. “Even when our work at Norfolk Naval Shipyard isn’t flashy or high profile, it remains essential, and we should take pride in what we do and, in the support, we provide as civil servants.”