30-Year Wall Street Veteran Peter Plaut Commits $1 Million Personal Capital to Be Belong and Joins as CFO

After three decades advising institutional capital across JPMorgan, UBS, and Fortress, Plaut makes his first personal company investment In Be Belong Group.

After thirty years, you know what real looks like. Be Belong is real — and I am proud to put my name, my capital, and my career behind it.” — Peter Plaut, CFO and Board Member, Be Belong Group Corp

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Belong Group Corp has announced that Peter Plaut, a 30-year veteran of institutional capital markets, has committed $1 million of personal capital to the company’s $10M Series A round and has joined as Chief Financial Officer and Board Member. Plaut’s commitment opens the round and marks the first time in his career that he has made a personal investment in a private company.

Plaut has spent three decades analyzing investment opportunities across Bank of America, Salomon Brothers, JPMorgan Chase, UBS, Citibank, and Fortress Investment Group, evaluating tens of thousands of companies across every major asset class, market cycle, and geography. His personal commitment to Be Belong is, by his own account, the result of a 30-year search for a platform capable of generating a sustainable, scalable income stream for everyday people — independent of traditional employment.

The Platform Behind the Investment

Be Belong’s flagship product, RentGain.AI, is an Earnings-as-a-Service (EaaS) marketplace that connects verified renters, property managers, and brands. The platform channels brand advertising spend directly into renter income, which renters apply toward their monthly rent. A proprietary AI-driven algorithm analyzes renter engagement behavior in real time, matching each renter to brand campaigns aligned with their demonstrated intent and unlocking differentiated earnings based on depth of engagement.

Since launching on February 1, RentGain.AI has onboarded more than 100,000 verified active renters, as measured by AppsFlyer [1], with an additional 200,000 renters waitlisted across 207 property buildings. Total users within the Be Belong ecosystem have surpassed 300,000 [2]. The company carries a current valuation reference of $42 million [3].

The platform’s three-sided structure — renters earn, property managers receive verified payment contributions, brands access a high-intent verified audience — creates compounding value for all participants as the platform scales. Plaut identified this architecture as the defining characteristic that distinguishes RentGain.AI from conventional advertising and proptech platforms.

“After thirty years of evaluating companies across every asset class and geography, very few present the combination that Be Belong has: verified demand, a behavioral engine that improves with scale, and a financial model where unit economics strengthen as the platform grows. The decision to commit personal capital was a straightforward one.”

— Peter Plaut, CFO and Board Member, Be Belong Group Corp

Significance of a Personal Commitment

Plaut’s $1 million personal commitment carries particular weight given his professional context. Institutional investors and capital allocators typically maintain strict separation between professional advisory roles and personal investment positions. A 30-year career in institutional finance affords significant exposure to early-stage opportunities; Plaut's choice of Be Belong as the vehicle for his first personal company investment is widely regarded within the investment community as a meaningful signal of fundamental conviction.

The commitment also opens Be Belong’s $10M Series A, providing the round with institutional-grade validation before external marketing to the broader investor community. The round has attracted interest from family offices, angel investors, and early-stage venture capital firms and is expected to close by the end of August 2026 [4].

“Finally, after years of meeting founders from around the world — top-tier marketing professionals, brilliant technologists, operators with genuine mission — a company has been found that is making a measurable change in the financial lives of real people. That is what this commitment represents.”

— Peter Plaut, CFO and Board Member, Be Belong Group Corp

Plaut’s Role as CFO and Board Member

In his role as CFO and Board Member, Plaut is responsible for leading Be Belong’s financial expansion, including oversight of the Series A close, institutional investor engagement, and the financial infrastructure required to support two major upcoming product launches: a digital wallet for rent payment processing, and a virtual card for college students through CollegeGain, the company’s student-facing vertical scheduled to extend the EaaS model to campuses across the United States.

Plaut also serves as Managing Director of Capital Formation at Amagis Capital, where he advises investment platforms on institutional capital strategy across real estate, private credit, and alternative investments. He has been recognized by Institutional Investor as an All-American Ranked Research Analyst and was named one of the Top 20 Rising Stars of Hedge Funds by Alternative Investor. He is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Founding Team

Be Belong Group Corp was founded by Gabriel Bar (CEO and CTO) and Shani Bar (President), alongside Chief Revenue Officer Bella Cohen. Gabriel Bar brings more than 25 years of experience in technology, e-commerce, and consumer behavior engineering. The AI-driven behavioral engine that powers RentGain.AI’s earnings model was built under his technical leadership.

“RentGain.AI was built on the conviction that renters deserved a platform that actively helped them afford housing — not just a place to live. Peter Plaut’s decision to open this round with his own capital is not just financial validation. It is confirmation that the model is sound, the mission is real, and the timing is right.”

— Gabriel Bar, Co-Founder, CEO and CTO, Be Belong Group Corp

Shani Bar, Co-Founder and President, brings over 15 years of marketing and market penetration expertise. The platform’s growth from zero to 100,000 active renters in five months reflects the go-to-market strategy developed and executed under her leadership. Be Belong has been deliberately selective in onboarding new property management partners, prioritizing service quality as demand continues to outpace capacity.

“Peter Plaut’s commitment reflects something the founding team has understood since the beginning: this platform was built around real people with real financial needs. When a 30-year institutional veteran places personal capital behind that mission, it carries meaning beyond the dollar amount. It tells the market that the thesis is validated, the execution is proven, and the next phase of growth is fundable.”

— Shani Bar, Co-Founder and President, Be Belong Group Corp

Chief Revenue Officer Bella Cohen leads brand acquisition and partnership strategy, having built the demand-side infrastructure that connects over 100 pre-launch brand signatories to the platform’s forthcoming LaunchPad product — an AI-powered brand onboarding engine that takes any brand from signup to live campaign across all DSP verticals in under 60 seconds.

Platform Growth and Upcoming Milestones

Be Belong’s Series A round follows a period of accelerated platform growth. The company transitioned from a $5M seed round to a $10M Series A in response to demand that exceeded initial projections across both the renter and property management sides of the marketplace [5]. LaunchPad, the company’s AI brand onboarding product, has recorded more than 100 brand pre-registrations ahead of its official launch. CollegeGain, the student-facing vertical, is positioned to extend Be Belong’s EaaS model to the college student market, with a virtual card product that gives students access to earnings for tuition, on-campus payments, and student loan contributions.

Be Belong Group Corp is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and is incorporated in Delaware. For investor inquiries, contact info@bebelong.life. Additional platform information is available at rentgain.ai and collegegain.ai.

Source Citations

[1] Active renter count of 100,000+ verified by AppsFlyer mobile attribution platform as of the date of this release. AppsFlyer data available upon request from Be Belong Group Corp.

[2] The total ecosystem user figure of 300,000+ includes verified active renters (100,000+) and waitlisted renters across property management partners (200,000+), as reported by Be Belong Group Corp's internal data as of this release.

[3] The $42 million valuation reference reflects the pre-money valuation used in the company’s current Series A fundraising documentation. This figure is a reference valuation and not a guarantee of future value. Additional Capital Information, Stakeholders Testimonials, and Supporting Documents can be found at https://bebelong.life/capital

[4] Series A target of $10M and expected close date of August 2026 as stated in Be Belong Group Corp investor materials. Round status subject to change.

[5] Seed round figure of $5M and Series A transition as reported by Be Belong Group Corp. Capital raise history available upon request.

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