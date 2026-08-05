Brainfuse Selected by Los Angeles County Office of Education to Provide Virtual Tutoring Services

Award will expand access to flexible, standards-aligned academic support for students across Los Angeles County

Not all students ask for help in the same way. This partnership will give more students personalized support to learn from mistakes, build confidence, and make meaningful progress.” — Nakeia Jones, K–12 Partnerships Manager

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brainfuse , a provider of online tutoring and academic support, has been selected by the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) to provide virtual tutoring services. The partnership will expand access to live, one-on-one, and small-group academic support for students participating in LACOE programs.Brainfuse will provide tutoring in English language arts, mathematics, and additional subjects based on program needs. Initial services will focus on middle and high school students, with the flexibility to expand to other grade levels. All tutoring is aligned with California academic standards and can incorporate diagnostic results, school-provided materials, student assignments, and instructional priorities identified by educators.“During my time teaching in Baltimore City Public Schools, I learned that students don't all ask for help in the same way,” said Nakeia Jones, K–12 Partnerships Manager at Brainfuse and former Baltimore City Public Schools educator. “The right tutoring program creates a space where students can ask questions, learn from mistakes, and build confidence without feeling singled out. That's why we're excited to partner with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to expand access to evidence-based, high-dosage tutoring. Together, we can help more students receive the personalized support they need while giving educators meaningful insight into each student's progress and growth.”Online tutoring helps remove common barriers to academic support. Students can join sessions from their school, home, group home, or another approved location, reducing challenges related to transportation or distance. For students who may hesitate to ask for help in class, one-on-one or small-group sessions, along with the option to communicate by chat, audio, or video, can make participation easier. The online format also gives programs greater flexibility to schedule sessions, connect students with tutors across subjects and languages, and adjust as their needs change.Students will work with tutors in the Brainfuse online classroom, where they can solve problems, share files, use an interactive whiteboard, and communicate by chat, audio, or video. The platform includes specialized tools for math, science, writing, and other subjects. It works on computers, tablets, and phones and is designed to remain accessible even on slower internet connections.LACOE staff will also have clear visibility into the program across participating sites. Authorized administrators can review attendance, time spent in tutoring, assessment results, skills and standards covered, tutor notes, and student progress. Recorded sessions allow educators, families, and students to revisit previous work and maintain continuity when a student moves to a different school or placement.Brainfuse works with about 4,500 tutors across the United States and delivers more than two million one-to-one virtual tutoring sessions each year. All K–12 tutors are based in the United States, hold at least a four-year college degree, have teaching or tutoring experience, complete proficiency testing and training, and undergo required background checks. This network helps programs connect students with qualified tutors across a wide range of subjects, regardless of location.To support implementation, Brainfuse will coordinate with LACOE and participating sites on scheduling, family communication, attendance monitoring, and reporting on student engagement and academic progress. Tutoring frequency, group size, and other program details will be developed in collaboration with each participating site.About BrainfuseFounded in 1999, Brainfuse provides online tutoring, writing support, skills development, test preparation, and other educational services to schools, colleges, libraries, and workforce organizations throughout North America. The company works exclusively with institutional partners and delivers academic support through an accessible online platform designed to connect learners with qualified tutors wherever they are. Brainfuse was recently awarded the Tutoring Program Design Badge by the National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA) at Stanford University for alignment with evidence-based, high-impact tutoring standards.For more information, visit www.brainfuse.com

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