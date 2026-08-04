Metropolis Robotics Brings Humanoid Robotics to Life at Live Events Across Chicagoland

SKYE greets guests from a booth at a major Chicago trade show. SKYE and METRO robots SKYE can be branded and made to wear clothing to fit the activation theme.

Gurnee, Illinois-based activation company puts real robots in front of real audiences — no screens, no simulations

GURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GURNEE, IL — Metropolis Robotics , a Chicagoland-based robotics activation company, is putting humanoid and quadruped robots directly in front of audiences at trade shows, retail activations, and live events across the region — turning what's often talked about in the abstract into something people can walk up to, interact with, and remember.Founded in 2023, Metropolis Robotics, headquartered in Gurnee, Illinois, operates out of a dedicated facility in Zion, Illinois, where its team designs, customizes, and deploys robotic platforms for experiential marketing and event activations. The company's flagship activation robot, SKYE, has appeared at major industry events including the National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, where it engaged dozens of attendees during a live activation with a retail technology partner.The company has expanded steadily through 2026, recently securing performance-event insurance coverage that has opened the door to a broader slate of live activations and is actively growing its sales pipeline through outreach to event and meeting-industry organizations across the Chicago area. Metropolis Robotics is also planning its next major public appearance: Autómata Vivant, an original robot-themed art exhibition opening February 6, 2027 at Mosquitoe Gallery in Zion — built around the idea that "not everything alive is human," blending live robotics with fine art and music in a first-of-its-kind format.Beyond activations, Metropolis Robotics is investing in its own research and development, including proprietary speech-reactive visor technology designed to give robots a more expressive, communicative presence during live interactions — work that is currently the subject of a pending U.S. patent application. The company sees in-house innovation as central to its long-term identity, distinguishing its activations with technology built and owned by its own team."We select and use robots that hold up under real conditions such as noise, crowds, long hours, not just in a controlled demo," said Matthew Rosado, President of Metropolis Robotics. "That reliability is what makes an activation actually work.""Every activation starts as an idea and ends as something an audience can walk up and touch," said Laurentiu Sarbu, Chief Technology Officer of Metropolis Robotics. "Our job is to make sure that journey from concept to deployment is seamless, reliable, and ready to perform the moment the doors open.""We've built a team that pairs deep robotics engineering with decades of live-event expertise," added Randall Harju, founder and Active Board Member of Metropolis Robotics. "That combination is what lets us move from concept to show floor with confidence, and it's what we believe positions the company for real growth ahead."Metropolis Robotics is built around a straightforward premise: robotics activations should be accessible, reliable, and genuinely engaging — not a novelty that breaks down or a demo that underwhelms. The company's approach combines custom robot programming, on-site technical support, and event production expertise drawn from decades of experience across its leadership team.Looking ahead, Metropolis Robotics plans to expand its activation calendar through 2026 and 2027, with robot sales, service, and leasing offerings slated to launch in early 2027.For more information about Metropolis Robotics, visit metropolisrobo.com.

Introduction to Metropolis Robotics

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