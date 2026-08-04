SEO & GEO Playbook AI Visibility

A new guide tackles AI visibility. The AI Visibility SEO & GEO Playbook shows how to stay visible through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and SEO.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For twenty years, the deal in search was simple: a business earned a ranking on Google, collected clicks, and converted a share of them. That deal is coming apart. The AI Visibility SEO & GEO Playbook: Building AI Visibility with Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), written by Syntharis Group chief executive PhDr. Oliver Scharfenberg , argues that the most important question in search is no longer whether a business ranks, but whether it appears in the single answer an AI assistant now hands the reader — the problem the book calls AI visibility.The shift is measurable. By early 2026, roughly 68 percent of United States Google searches ended without a click to any website, up from about 60 percent two years earlier, according to figures from SparkToro and Similarweb cited in the book. Google’s AI Overviews increasingly sit above the classic list of results and frequently name sources that never reached the first page of ordinary search. Ranking well, Scharfenberg argues, is no longer the same as being seen.“Ranking first no longer guarantees you are even in the room,” Scharfenberg said. “People stopped scrolling through links and started reading a single answer that names only a handful of sources. If your brand is not one of them, you are invisible at the exact moment someone is deciding what to buy.”The book gives that second contest a name gaining currency across marketing: Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO — a discipline the book notes was earlier known as answer engine optimization (AEO). Scharfenberg defines it as the systematic work of shaping a company’s content, its entity, and the third-party sources around it so that AI systems take in, cite, and recommend the brand correctly. He frames GEO as an extension of search engine optimization, not a replacement: where SEO makes content discoverable, GEO makes it usable — easy for a machine to lift, easy to verify, and tied to a brand the system already recognizes.The distinction has research behind it. In one controlled study, adding citations from reliable sources, credible quotations, and relevant statistics raised a page’s visibility inside generative answers by up to roughly 40 percent, while keyword stuffing did almost nothing (Aggarwal et al., 2024). In an AI answer, Scharfenberg argues, the winning move is to be the clearest and most credible statement of a point, not the one that repeats a phrase most often.Much of the playbook turns that idea into routine practice. It introduces a pre-publication check the author calls the 5C Test — whether a page is clear, credible, citable, consistent and connected. It works through entity optimization, so that search and AI systems recognize a company as a distinct, trustworthy thing rather than a string of words. It devotes a full chapter to E-E-A-T — the experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trust signals that decide which sources a machine will quote. And it reframes visibility around three ideas: presence, trust and influence, the last of which, the author argues, companies chronically fail to measure.Across fourteen chapters, the book moves from the foundations of search in 2026 through GEO strategy, entity optimization and reputation management to a twelve-month roadmap that fuses SEO and GEO into one workflow. It adds applied case studies covering ten business types — from a local service provider and a B2B consultancy to a SaaS company, a healthcare provider, a hotel, a university and a financial services firm — plus appendices: templates and worksheets, a working glossary, fifty prompts for monitoring how AI tools describe a brand, and one hundred AI visibility prompts for auditing a company’s presence.Scharfenberg brings an unusual mix of experience to the subject. He is the chief executive of Syntharis Group, and he supports businesses in strengthening their digital visibility. The AI Visibility SEO & GEO Playbook is available on Amazon. Additional information is available at https://www.amazon.com/author/phdr-oliver-scharfenberg As chief execut

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