Victory Lakes Block Party Celebrates Community, Connection and the Joy of Living Well

Strong turnout and enthusiastic response highlight growing interest in The Premium Residences and the evolving lifestyle experience at Village at Victory Lakes.

The Block Party was a wonderful reflection of what makes Victory Lakes such a special community.” — Anshu Raina, Executive Director - The Village at Victory Lakes

LINDENHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village at Victory Lakes, a Franciscan Community and sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago welcomed prospective residents, families and community members to its recent Block Party and Parade of Homes, offering guests an opportunity to experience firsthand the community's vibrant lifestyle, thoughtful enhancements and welcoming spirit.The celebration featured tours of The Premium Residences and the community's Prairie Homes, giving guests an inside look at the thoughtfully designed living options available at Victory Lakes. Attendees also explored recent and upcoming campus enhancements, including the newly renovated formal dining room and concepts for future hallway renovations, all inspired by the timeless beauty and architectural character of Prairie-style design.Guests also experienced the hospitality of Franciscan Ministries' signature dining program through a classic summer barbecue featuring freshly prepared favorites, including grilled specialties and homemade side dishes. The event showcased the community's commitment to creating dining experiences that feel familiar, welcoming and centered around connection.Guests responded enthusiastically throughout the day, describing themselves as "very impressed" with the community and its welcoming atmosphere. Many complimented the beautifully landscaped grounds and colorful outdoor pergola, while others shared that they could envision themselves living in one of the Prairie Homes. Several attendees asked to remain on the community's mailing list to attend future events, and many scheduled one-on-one follow-up tours to explore residency opportunities and discuss next steps.More than a block party, the event reflected the spirit behind Joy Lives Here – an invitation to experience a community where meaningful relationships, purposeful living and everyday moments of connection create a life filled with joy."The Block Party was a wonderful reflection of what makes Victory Lakes such a special community," said Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory Lakes. "Guests experienced more than our residences, living spaces and amenities. They experienced the warmth of our residents, the dedication of our associates and the genuine sense of belonging that defines life here. It was especially meaningful to welcome so many guests who came because of personal recommendations from friends and family already living in some of our other communities. That kind of trust speaks volumes about the relationships we've built."The event attracted a diverse group of active older adults exploring their next chapter, many of whom were referred by current residents or had firsthand experience with other Franciscan Ministries communities. Several guests shared that they chose to attend after hearing positive experiences from friends living at Victory Lakes as well as Franciscan Ministries' Marian Village community. The event also welcomed family members, including local real estate professionals, who were eager to learn more about Victory Lakes and explore opportunities to introduce others to the community.The Premium Residences continue to generate strong interest with their spacious, open-concept floor plans and contemporary finishes, while the Prairie Homes were equally well received for their distinctive design and neighborhood feel."The response reinforced what we're hearing throughout the marketplace," said Kerri Carney, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Franciscan Ministries. "Today's older adults are looking for a community that supports an active, engaging lifestyle while offering meaningful connections and peace of mind for the future. It was especially rewarding to hear guests tell us they could see themselves living here, ask to stay connected through future events and schedule personal tours before they left. Those conversations tell us we're creating the kind of community people are truly looking for."Dining was another highlight of the celebration, with Franciscan Ministries' signature dining program showcasing the role food plays in bringing people together."Sharing a meal creates opportunities for conversation, friendship and community," said David Cyplik, Vice President of Dining Services for Franciscan Ministries. "Our dining philosophy is rooted in fresh ingredients, scratch-made recipes and genuine hospitality. Serving a classic summer barbecue with homemade favorites gave guests an authentic taste of the dining experience our residents enjoy every day."The event also demonstrated the collaborative culture that defines Franciscan Ministries. Dining leaders from several sister communities volunteered alongside the Victory Lakes team, creating an experience that reflected the ministry's shared commitment to hospitality, service and excellence.The Block Party reflected Franciscan Ministries' philosophy of Living Joyfully, bringing together residents, associates, prospective residents, families and ministry partners to celebrate connection, friendship and the experiences that make community life meaningful.Through ongoing investments in residences, dining, amenities and shared spaces, The Village at Victory Lakes continues to evolve while honoring the relationships, traditions and sense of belonging that have defined it for generations. The enthusiasm expressed throughout the Block Party—from guests envisioning themselves in a Prairie Home to requests for additional tours and future event invitations—reflected the growing momentum surrounding the community and its vision for joyful, connected living."Our goal is to create a place where people feel welcomed from the moment they arrive," Raina added. "Joy Lives Here is our invitation to living and is reflected in the friendships people build, the experiences they share and the feeling of togetherness that comes from being part of this community. The Block Party gave guests an opportunity to experience that firsthand."For more information about The Premium Residences, Prairie Homes or the lifestyle at The Village at Victory Lakes, contact the community.About The Village at Victory LakesThe Village at Victory Lakes is a continuing care retirement community owned and operated by Franciscan Ministries, a nonprofit Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, the community offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in a welcoming environment where residents enjoy meaningful connections, engaging experiences and exceptional care. Through its philosophy of Living Joyfully, The Village at Victory Lakes creates opportunities for residents to live with purpose, wellness and joy – because Joy Lives Here.For more information, visit victorylakes.org or call 847.979.9871.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops, and manages senior living communities that offer exceptional hospitality, personalized services, and a full continuum of care. Through its Living Joyfully philosophy and Joy Lives Here brand promise, Franciscan Ministries is redefining senior living by creating communities where older adults can live with purpose, connection and peace of mind.In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

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