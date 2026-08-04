U.S. News & World Report Ranks John Muir Health’s Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers as Best Regional Hospitals

John Muir Health has a nationally ranked specialty for the 20th consecutive year.

From emergency situations such as heart attacks and strokes to advanced cardiovascular, orthopedic and cancer care, our teams are equipped to provide patients with exceptional treatment close to home.” — Dr. Russell Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer at John Muir Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of America's Best Hospitals and John Muir Health’s Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers were two of only 505 hospitals (11% of the 4,500 hospitals evaluated nationwide) to earn the designation of Best Regional Hospitals. To earn this distinction, each medical center had to earn at least eight ratings of “high performing” across the procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

In addition, John Muir Health has a nationally ranked specialty for the 20th consecutive year. The Concord Medical Center earned a national ranking (Top 50 in the U.S.) in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery. The Concord Medical Center was one of only 178 hospitals across the country, representing less than 4% of the 4,500 hospitals evaluated, to receive a national ranking.

“These recognitions reflect the unwavering commitment of our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and support teams who work together every day to deliver outstanding care,” said Mike Thomas, president and Chief Executive Officer at John Muir Health. “Being recognized year after year among the leading hospitals in the Bay Area, California, region and country speaks to the expertise, compassion and dedication our patients experience throughout our health system.”

For the 2026-27 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated hospitals nationwide in 14 specialties and 23 procedures and conditions. In addition to the national ranking in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, the Concord Medical Center was rated as high performing in 15 adult procedures and conditions. These include Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Pacemaker Implantation, Pneumonia, and Prostate Cancer Surgery.

The Walnut Creek Medical Center was ranked as high performing in two adult specialties, Orthopedics and Rehabilitation. For medical specialties, hospitals in the top 10% nationally that did not earn a Top 50 ranking are considered high performing. In addition, Walnut Creek was rated as high performing in 15 adult procedures and conditions, including Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Colon Cancer Surgery, Gynecological Cancer Surgery, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Maternity Care, Pacemaker Implantation, Pneumonia, and Stroke.

“From emergency situations such as heart attacks and strokes to advanced cardiovascular, orthopedic and cancer care, our teams are equipped to provide patients with exceptional treatment close to home,” said Dr. Russell Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer at John Muir Health. “Our medical centers offer a breadth and depth of services that are uncommon among community-based health systems, ensuring patients have access to highly specialized care without having to leave their community.”

The Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers are ranked in the top 4 out of nearly 50 hospitals in the San Francisco Metro Area, which includes hospitals in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties. The two medical centers are also ranked among the top 30 (Concord #20 and Walnut Creek #27) in the state out of more than 400 hospitals. Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Orthopedics and Rehabilitation were also ranked as Top 3 adult specialties in the San Francisco Metro Area.

“For nearly four decades, U.S. News has helped families and their medical providers navigate complex healthcare decisions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Because most patients choose providers close to home, this year’s debut of regional specialty rankings in Cancer; Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery; Orthopedics and Rehabilitation gives them an easy new way to evaluate their local options in consultation with their medical providers. U.S. News’ performance-driven metrics ensure American families can confidently find and choose high-quality care, often right in their own communities.”

Between the two medical centers, John Muir Health has nearly 750 licensed beds. The Walnut Creek Medical Center has also served as the designated trauma center for Contra Costa County for the past 40 years. In addition, the health system offers a network of more than 1,200 primary care and specialty physicians to care for patients.

The complete U.S. News & World Report rankings and methodology are available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.

To learn more about John Muir Health’s award-winning programs and services, visit: www.johnmuirhealth.com.

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