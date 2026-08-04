Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Invests $870 Million in Airport Infrastructure Improvements Across U.S.

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investing $870 million to improve infrastructure, enhance safety and add more family-friendly features for American families.

The Department is delivering 339 grants to airports in 44 states and two territories through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program, including:

$289 million to Los Angeles International Airport for a new terminal access road

for a new terminal access road $50 million to Miami International Airport to reconstruct the terminal roof

to reconstruct the terminal roof $9.1 million to Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio to rehabilitate passenger bridges and reconstruct key airport facilities

in Ohio to rehabilitate passenger bridges and reconstruct key airport facilities $4.2 million to Juneau International Airport in Alaska for snow removal equipment replacement

in Alaska for snow removal equipment replacement $3.7 million to Charleston International Airport in South Carolina for terminal expansion

in South Carolina for terminal expansion $3.5 million to Sugar Land Regional Airport in Texas for runway reconstruction

“From our regional hubs to some of America’s busiest airports, we are investing in critical infrastructure that will provide American families with a more seamless, efficient travel experience for years to come,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Upgrading our runway infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation.”

“We’re making airports safer and more convenient for travelers across the U.S,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We’re releasing grants at record speed to ensure we keep up with the growing demand for travel.”



Additional Information:

AIG funding may be used for airport planning, development, terminal improvements, baggage system upgrades, runway and taxiway rehabilitation, roadway and access improvements, and other safety-related infrastructure needs.

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.

