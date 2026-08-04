FireHawk® Bioherbicide’s Super Concentrate Product Now Available Throughout Australia

APVMA-registered, certified for organic production, launched in the Australian market on 1 August

This expanded market availability will help us further our mission of providing Australia’s growers with novel and effective tools to help them diversify their weed management strategies” — Dr. Frank Glatz, Managing Director at Contact BioSolutions

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --FireHawkBioherbicide, an innovative nonanoic acid-based bioherbicide product developed by Contact BioSolutions, launched its Super Concentrate product for sale in Australia on 1 August. The Super Concentrate product will be available through FireHawk’s website, alongside its Ready-To-Use (RTU) Product. Both the Super Concentrate and RTU products have been registered by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) and have been certified for use in organic and regenerative systems through Southern Cross Certification (Cert. No. 24001).FireHawk’s Super Concentrate product is a fast-acting, high performance, non-selective contact bioherbicide that contains 777g/L nonanoic acid, a naturally occurring plant-based fatty acid that rapidly burns down affected weeds, causing visible results within 2 hours. Sizes up to 20L are available for direct online purchase, and quotes can be requested for 200L and 1000L formats. The Super Concentrate’s powerful 50:1 concentrate formula allows growers to effectively dial in dilution levels to meet their specific weed management tasks and cover more overall acreage.The Super Concentrate product supports a variety of uses across professional and gardening contexts as part of an integrated weed management (IWM) program. It effectively controls a variety of annual and perennial weeds on farms, landscapes, and commercial properties. In orchards and vineyards, it can be used for in-row and between-row weed control, under-vine and under-tree applications, dormant season weed control, and sucker control. Gardeners benefit from its high dilution rate for use in gardens, around walkways, driveways, between pavers, and more.“We are thrilled to announce the market launch of FireHawk’s Super Concentrate product across Australia," said Dr. Frank Glatz, Managing Director at Contact BioSolutions. “This expanded market availability will help us further our mission of providing Australia’s growers with novel and effective tools to help them diversify their weed management strategies.”In addition to its launch in Australia, FireHawk Bioherbicide has also gained rapid traction across the United States. Its Super Concentrate product has been EPA-registered in 48 states and is expected to gain CDPR approval to register in California later this year. The product was also recently made available on Amazon, enabling broader commercial rollout across the U.S.FireHawk’s effective formula and patented delivery system have made the product popular among users seeking to navigate an evolving regulatory landscape. As the global regenerative agriculture movement continues to gain momentum, FireHawk’s Australian market launch represents a significant step forward for the brand.About Contact BioSolutionsContact BioSolutions develops and manufactures proprietary, high-performance, bioherbicides that support regenerative agriculture and sustainable landscapes. The company holds a strong patent portfolio and is driven by the global trend towards sustainable weed management and regenerative agriculture. Its FireHawk Bioherbicide product is gaining traction as a fast-acting weed control solution for commercial, professional, and agricultural users. FireHawk is currently seeing growing international adoption, expanding across key markets including Australia and the United States.

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