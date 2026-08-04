Supervisor of Senior Citizens Activities – Division of Senior Services – Department of Human Services

Organizational Overview:

The Bergen County Division of Senior Services is the primary agency in Bergen County that plans and coordinates services for County residents age 60 and above, and their caregivers. The Division and its various committees advocate for those with the greatest economic and social needs. The Division also provides support to various community-based organizations that promote the well-being and independence of Bergen County’s 220,000 older adults.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as the Supervisor of Senior Citizens Activities of Hackensack Senior Activity Center. Under direction, plans, organizes, coordinates, develops and implements programs on aging; coordinates community resources and services relating to the concerns of older people; does other duties as required.

Job Responsibilities:

Plans and supervises programs with existing social agencies that will enrich the lives of the elderly’ such programs are concerned with problems such as idleness, irresponsibility, employment, unemployment, and adult literacy.

Teaches methods of alleviating these problems by setting up social, recreational, and educational activities to assist elderly tenants in utilizing their spare time in creative involvements.

Initiates, organizes, and supervises the administration of clubs, meetings, lectures, group excursions, and other group endeavors.

Stimulates community awareness of older citizens and the need to include them in the ongoing life of the community.

Works to prevent the social isolation of older adults and help them remain active and contributing members of society.

Supervises the establishment of essential records and files.

Oversee, supervise and manage senior activity staff

Oversee and manage staff schedule and Workforce Management input

Schedule:

Full time (35 hours/week) Monday through Friday 8:00AM – 3:30PM

Education Requirements:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Associate’s degree or higher.

Other Requirements:

Bilingual English – Spanish is preferred

Appointees will be required to possess a driver’s license valid in New Jersey to perform the essential duties of the position.

Outstanding organizational and time management skills.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and computerized information systems used by the agency, office, or related units.

What we offer:

Health, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Enrollment into the state pension system

Life, Short-term Disability & Long-term Disability coverage

Generous Paid Time Off

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: $50,000 / per annum

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

The County of Bergen complies with the New Jersey First Act. An employee’s primary residence must be within the State of New Jersey, or the employee will have 365 days (1 Year) from their date of hire to satisfy the requirement of principal residency.