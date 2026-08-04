AGPROfessionals Welcomes Paulette Marshall as Managing Broker and Director of Business Development Real Estate Division

Paulette Marshall - AGPROfessionals Real Estate Managing Broker - Director of Business Development

GREELEY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGPROfessionals Welcomes Paulette Marshall as Managing Broker and Director of Business Development for Real Estate DivisionAGPROfessionals is pleased to announce that veteran real estate professional Paulette Marshall has joined the firm as Managing Broker and Director of Business Development for its growing Real Estate Division.Marshall brings more than four decades of experience in real estate, mortgage banking, residential construction, business leadership, and regulatory compliance. In her new role, she will lead the continued growth and expansion of AGPROfessionals' Real Estate Division while helping clients navigate the purchase and sale of agricultural, rural, recreational, and investment properties."Paulette's extensive industry experience, leadership background, and commitment to exceptional client service make her an outstanding addition to our team," said Tom Haren, President and CEO of AGPROfessionals. "Her vision for growing our real estate division aligns perfectly with our mission of providing comprehensive solutions for agriculture and rural America. We are excited to welcome her to AGPROfessionals."A graduate of the University of Missouri–Columbia with a degree in Agricultural Journalism, Marshall has maintained a lifelong connection to agriculture and rural communities. Throughout her career, she has specialized in rural residential properties, horse properties, acreage homes, and land throughout Colorado and Oklahoma, developing a deep understanding of the unique needs of agricultural landowners and rural property buyers.Marshall's diverse professional background extends well beyond traditional real estate. Her executive leadership experience in mortgage banking, residential construction, and regulatory compliance provides clients with valuable insight into every stage of the real estate process, from financing and development to closing and long-term property ownership. Her commitment to professionalism and client service has earned her numerous accolades, including induction into the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame.As Managing Broker and Director of Business Development, Marshall will focus on expanding AGPROfessionals' real estate services through strategic growth initiatives, recruiting and mentoring experienced real estate professionals, strengthening industry partnerships, and delivering exceptional service to buyers and sellers across the agricultural and rural real estate markets."I am excited to join AGPROfessionals and help grow a real estate division that is uniquely positioned to serve the agricultural community," said Marshall. "AGPROfessionals has built an outstanding reputation by providing comprehensive consulting services to agriculture, and I look forward to expanding our real estate capabilities while helping clients achieve their goals with knowledgeable guidance and trusted expertise."Unlike traditional real estate firms, AGPROfessionals combines licensed real estate professionals with a multidisciplinary team of consultants in land use planning and permitting, engineering, facility design, regulatory compliance, surveying, agronomy, environmental compliance, water resources, public relations, and government affairs. This integrated approach enables clients to receive strategic guidance throughout every phase of property ownership, development, and transition.Marshall will work closely with the AGPROfessionals team to further establish the company as the premier resource for farms, ranches, rural homes, recreational properties, agricultural land, and investment properties throughout the region.For more information about AGPROfessionals Real Estate or to learn more about available properties and services, visit www.agpros.com About AGPROfessionalsServing clients since 1997, AGPROfessionals is a full-service agricultural consulting firm dedicated to producers, landowners, businesses, and rural communities. The firm's multidisciplinary team provides expertise in engineering, facility design land use planning and permitting, surveying, environmental compliance, agronomy, water resources, construction management, public relations, government affairs, and rural real estate. Through its integrated approach, AGPROfessionals delivers innovative solutions that help clients successfully manage, develop, protect, and grow their operations and real estate investments.

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