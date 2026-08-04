Polaris Academy Continues Rapid Valley Expansion with 5th Campus and Innovative Partnership with Mesa Public Schools

These aren't just words on a wall—they're the promise we make to every student and every family who walks through our doors. Empower. Navigate. Elevate. Polaris Academy at Usery Pass Celebrate With An Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Every Space Was Re-Designed Specifically For Neurodivergent Learners

Arizona's premier autism academy is redefining how autistic students learn by combining academics, therapy, and life skills into one intentional school day.

Every new campus means more children who can finally learn in an environment built for them and more parents who can breathe a little easier knowing their child is exactly where they belong.” — Nathan Palmer

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families of autistic and neurodivergent children across the Valley are finding something many thought was out of reach: relief.With the opening of its new Usery Pass campus, Polaris Academy continues its rapid expansion across the East Valley, providing more families with access to an educational model that combines academics, therapy, life skills, and social development into one intentional school day. The new campus serves students in grades 7–12 and represents another significant step toward Polaris Academy's mission of ensuring no family has to choose between a quality education and the specialized support their child needs.Today, Polaris Academy serves students through multiple campuses across Mesa, including Superstition Springs, Dobson Ranch, and the new Usery Pass campus, along with Starlight Behavior Academy for younger learners. Together, these locations are helping families throughout the Valley spend less time driving between therapies and more time simply being a family."For years, parents have told us the same story," said Nathan Palmer, CEO and Co-Founder of Polaris Academy. "Their days were filled with school, followed by hours of driving from one therapy appointment to the next. We wanted to build something different… a place where students receive the academic instruction, therapeutic supports, social opportunities, and life skills they need all within their school day. When families tell us they finally have evenings together again, that's the impact we're working toward."One of the driving forces behind Polaris Academy's expansion has been its innovative partnership with Mesa Public Schools. Through this collaboration, Polaris Academy now operates campuses within dedicated spaces at Rhodes Junior High (Dobson Ranch) and Smith Junior High (Usery Pass), transforming existing educational facilities into specialized learning environments for autistic students while creating a model that benefits both organizations.The partnership allows Mesa Public Schools to maximize the use of existing campuses while giving Polaris Academy the ability to thoughtfully re-design autism-friendly learning environments featuring sensory-conscious architecture, integrated therapeutic spaces, STEM learning opportunities, life-skills instruction, and specialized classrooms tailored to the needs of neurodivergent learners.Unlike traditional educational models where therapy often happens before or after school or requires students to leave the classroom. Polaris Academy blends therapeutic supports directly into the school experience. Students benefit from collaboration between educators and clinical professionals throughout the day, helping reduce disruptions while supporting meaningful academic, behavioral, communication, and social growth."Our goal has never been simply to open more campuses," Palmer added. "Our goal is to give more families hope. Every new campus means more children who can finally learn in an environment built for them and more parents who can breathe a little easier knowing their child is exactly where they belong."Polaris Academy is Arizona's premier autism-focused private school and the first autism school in the state to earn both Cognia Academic Accreditation with Merit and STEM Certification. The academy continues to expand its innovative educational model while remaining focused on one mission: empowering autistic and neurodivergent students to discover their strengths and confidently navigate their future.Co-Founder, Brad Broyles says, “This is a massive win for families and kids who have spent way too long looking for a school that actually gets them. At Polaris Academy, we built this campus from the ground up specifically for the neurodivergent community; a place where every single child is truly understood and given the space to thrive. I couldn't be more excited to take this next step as we expand our programs for middle and high school students. This new campus is going to give our kids everything they need to grow academically, prep for college and careers, compete in unified sports, and most importantly, build lifelong friendships."About Polaris Academy:Polaris Academy is a private autism academy serving autistic and neurodivergent students through intentionally designed campuses that blend academics, therapy, life skills, and social development into one cohesive educational experience. With campuses across Mesa and continued expansion throughout Arizona, Polaris Academy is committed to empowering every child to discover their North Star.For more information or to schedule a campus tour, visit PolarisAcademy.org or call (480) 903-1710. Follow their Instagram here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.