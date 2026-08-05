EMY Africa Strengthens UK–Africa Relations Through Landmark London Activations at the UK Parliament and Exclusive Soirée

Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson, Daniel Kojo Soboh and Michelle McKinney Hammond dazzle at the EMY Africa London Soirée

EMY Africa steps in London amplifying African success stories, shaping the next chapter of leadership, culture, and impact across the continent & its diaspora

Through the Africa Rising Symposium and the EMY Africa London Soirée, we are creating spaces where meaningful partnerships are formed, ideas are exchanged and lasting impact begins.” — Daniel Kojo Soboh

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMY Africa, the pan-African platform celebrating leadership, achievement and cultural impact, has successfully delivered two landmark events in London, reinforcing the city's growing role as a global gateway connecting Africa with international investment, innovation, diplomacy and its thriving diaspora On 30 July 2026, EMY Africa hosted the Africa Rising Symposium at the Terrace Pavilion, UK Parliament, bringing together policymakers, academics, diplomats, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders to explore Africa's growing global influence through cultural diplomacy, diaspora engagement and stronger UK–Africa partnerships. The symposium also marked the launch of the inaugural EMY Africa Magazine UK Special Issue, celebrating the Black British experience and the enduring contribution of African and Caribbean communities to Britain's political, cultural, business and creative landscape.The celebrations continued on 2 August 2026 with the EMY Africa London Soirée at the London Hilton on Park Lane, welcoming an influential gathering of policymakers, parliamentarians, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, diplomats and members of the African diaspora. The evening highlighted the increasingly important role of London as a hub connecting Africa with global capital, innovation and cross-border partnerships.Together, the two events demonstrated EMY Africa's evolution into a global platform championing African excellence while positioning the diaspora as a strategic force for investment, entrepreneurship, cultural diplomacy and sustainable development.Founded in 2016, EMY Africa has spent the past decade recognising outstanding Africans whose leadership, integrity and achievements continue to shape the continent. Marking its tenth anniversary, the organisation unveiled a strategic rebrand, with EMY now standing for Evolve. Motivate. Yield Africa. The new identity reflects an expanded mission to tell Africa's story through leadership, innovation, enterprise and achievement while strengthening connections between Africa and its global diaspora.Speaking at the events, Daniel Kojo Soboh, Founder and Executive Director of EMY Africa, said:"Africa's future will increasingly be shaped through collaboration that extends beyond borders. London remains one of the world's most important meeting points for African entrepreneurship, investment, diplomacy and innovation. Our vision is to ensure that the African diaspora is recognised not simply as a community abroad, but as a strategic partner in building Africa's future. Through the Africa Rising Symposium and the EMY Africa London Soirée, we are creating spaces where meaningful partnerships are formed, ideas are exchanged and lasting impact begins."A key highlight of the symposium was the unveiling of the inaugural EMY Africa Magazine UK Special Issue, published under the editorial theme "The Legacy We Carry." The publication explores identity, leadership, belonging and representation through the voices of influential Black British figures, while examining the enduring ties between Britain, Africa and the Caribbean.The issue features prominent personalities including Rudolph Walker CBE, Hugh Quarshie, Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Abena Oppong-Asare MP, David Gyasi and Lavinya Stennett, alongside contributions reflecting on the importance of preserving and building a shared legacy for future generations.Legendary actor Rudolph Walker CBE, who appears on the cover, reflected on the responsibility of today's generation to build on the achievements of those who came before, strengthening collaboration across Africa, the Caribbean and the wider diaspora.Albert Chris Soboh, Editor-in-Chief of EMY Africa, said:"The Legacy We Carry is a tribute to every voice that has shaped our understanding of identity and belonging across Britain, Africa and the Caribbean. Launching this issue within the UK Parliament was a powerful reminder that our stories deserve to be told at the very centre of power and history."The London Soirée built on the symposium's momentum by celebrating diaspora leadership and creating new opportunities for collaboration across business, investment, diplomacy and culture. Guests included Rudolph Walker CBE, David Gyasi, Vanessa Kingori OBE, Lady Anne Walsh, Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, Abena Oppong-Asare MP, alongside senior executives, investors, entrepreneurs and diplomatic representatives.The gathering also attracted significant international media interest, highlighting London's expanding influence as a gateway for African investment, innovation and diaspora-led enterprise.More than a celebration of achievement, EMY Africa's London programme underscored the increasingly strategic role of the African diaspora in strengthening UK–Africa relations, driving investment, fostering innovation and shaping Africa's global future. As London continues to emerge as a key centre for African business, diplomacy and entrepreneurship, EMY Africa's 2026 activations have created an influential platform for advancing dialogue, partnerships and lasting.

The Africa Rising Symposium & EMY Africa Magazine - UK Special Issue Launch | UK Parliament House ( House of Commons)

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