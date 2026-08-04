Combs Waterkotte Retained to Represent Robert Winkelman Following House Springs Shooting

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We ask that the public allow the judicial process to unfold and avoid rushing to judgment before all of the facts are known.” — Steven Waterkotte

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Case Number: 26JE-CR01991. Missouri criminal defense law firm Combs Waterkotte has been retained to represent Robert Charles Winkelman in connection with a fatal shooting currently under investigation in Jefferson County, Missouri.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 25, 2026, in House Springs. According to publicly released information from law enforcement and local news reports, deputies responded to a residence on Doetzel Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. A 38-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

Authorities allege that Winkelman approached the neighboring residence following an ongoing dispute concerning activity and noise at the property. Investigators further allege that he shot the adult victim, then shot the juvenile while she attempted to assist her mother. Another individual at the residence reportedly escaped inside and contacted law enforcement. These allegations have not been proven in court.

Law enforcement officers later located Winkelman near a neighboring driveway. According to investigators, he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound as deputies approached. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

Combs Waterkotte partner Christopher Combs confirmed that the firm had been retained, while Jefferson County defense attorneys Steve Waterkotte and Matthew Brown issued the following statement on behalf of the defense:

“We have only begun reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these allegations. Given that the investigation is ongoing and our client remains hospitalized, it would be inappropriate to comment on the evidence at this time. We ask that the public allow the judicial process to unfold and avoid rushing to judgment before all of the facts are known.”

Because the investigation and legal proceedings remain active, the firm will not discuss specific evidence, possible defenses, or anticipated litigation strategy at this time.

Winkelman is entitled to the same constitutional protections afforded to every person accused of a crime, including the presumption of innocence and the right to require the government to prove every element of its allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a criminal defense law firm representing clients throughout Missouri and Illinois in serious state and federal criminal matters. Founded by St. Louis defense attorneys Christopher Combs and Steven Waterkotte, the firm handles cases involving homicide, violent offenses, sex crimes, federal investigations, drug charges, white-collar allegations, DWI, and other felony and misdemeanor offenses.

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