ChappelWood Financial Announces Board and Committee Appointments

Damon King, CFP® Investment Advisor & Wealth Manager

ChappelWood Financial Services, an Edmond-based wealth management firm, announced the appointment of one of its partners to two nonprofit boards of directors

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Damon King, CFP, Managing Partner, has been named to the Boards of Canterbury Voices and the Catholic Foundation of Oklahoma for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.Founded in 1969, Canterbury Voices is Oklahoma’s premier symphonic chorus, an Allied Arts OKC member agency, and frequent collaborator of other major performing arts agencies like the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City Ballet. King will serve as Treasurer of the Board.Established in 1965, the Catholic Foundation of Oklahoma is a statewide organization whose mission is to procure and build endowments to support parishes, schools, and other ministries of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.“Philanthropy is very important to me and my family. I was a professional fundraiser in the non-profit sector for 12 years and saw first-hand the impact that generous Oklahomans make each year on the causes they love,” said King. “Now, as a volunteer and donor, it’s especially humbling that I have the opportunity to invest in the organizations whose missions align with my family’s passions, namely, hunger relief, homelessness, faith, music, education, and financial literacy.”In addition to his service on the Boards of each organization, King will serve as Chair of the Finance and Development Committees for Canterbury Voices and on the Investment and Education Grants Committees of the Catholic Foundation of Oklahoma. He is also a vocalist in the Bass section for Canterbury Voices and is a member of the Finance Committee at his home parish, St. Philip Neri in Midwest City, OK.ChappelWood Financial has a long history of volunteerism and generosity.In 2017, ChappelWood Founder and CEO, Victoria Woods, worked with Allied Arts to purchase new clothes and tickets for 30 low-income children to attend Oklahoma City Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at Civic Center Music Hall. That effort sparked the annual Kentucky Derby Soirée benefitting Allied Arts from from 2018 through 2024.ChappelWood Wealth Manager Weston DePriest, an avid outdoorsman, serves as a volunteer for Oklahoma Ducks Unlimited, whose mission is to conserve, restore, and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl.In recognition of its longstanding commitment to philanthropy, ChappelWood Financial was honored with the Community Inspiration Award from AssetMark in 2017.“We encourage our clients to give generously of their time, talent, and treasure,” said King. “It’s important that we do the same.”About ChappelWood Financial Services ChappelWood Financial Services is a boutique wealth management firm based in Edmond, Oklahoma, serving high-net-worth families, retirees, and business owners. The firm specializes in tax reduction strategies, reliable retirement income planning, and legacy protection. Learn more at ChappelWood.com.###ChappelWood Financial Services is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. These events are for educational and informational purposes only and do not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, nor are they an offer to buy or sell any security or a recommendation of any investment strategy. ChappelWood Financial Services does not provide legal or tax advice; attendees should consult their own attorney or qualified tax professional regarding their individual circumstances. Advisory services are offered only to clients or prospective clients where ChappelWood Financial Services and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Additional information about ChappelWood Financial Services, including its services and fees, is available in the firm’s Form ADV, which can be found at ChappelWood.com or requested by emailing Meg@ChappelWood.com.

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