Talentuch closes a seven-hire D365 F&O and CE for Microsoft partner Teqhou
Talentuch has placed seven Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and Customer Engagement specialists for Teqhou
The difference between a generalist recruiter and one who has already mapped the D365 F&O talent in Turkey and the Balkans is the difference between a six-month search and a seven-hire result.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch closes a seven-hire D365 F&O and CE for Microsoft partner Teqhou
— Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch
Talentuch has placed seven Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and Customer Engagement specialists for Teqhou, addressing skill shortages across the Microsoft partner's Business Solutions portfolio.
Teqhou came to Talentuch with a specific problem: it could not find enough qualified D365 F&O and CE talent to staff its own client implementations. Talentuch identified specialists across Europe and Turkey, then managed candidate engagement through Teqhou's full selection process from first contact to signed offer.
Turkey has become one of Talentuch's stronger sourcing markets for D365 F&O and CE talent specifically, alongside Albania, Ukraine, and Lithuania, the four countries where the seven Teqhou hires were based. That regional concentration is not incidental. Talentuch has built pre-engaged candidate pools in each of these markets over multiple engagements, which is part of why the Teqhou search moved as quickly as it did.
"Teqhou needed people, not resumes," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "The difference between a generalist recruiter and one who has already mapped the D365 F&O talent in Turkey and the Balkans is the difference between a six-month search and a seven-hire result. We had already done the mapping before Teqhou's first call."
Talentuch's approach to Microsoft partner recruitment differs from end-user hiring in a specific way. Partners like Teqhou need consultants with real implementation experience across multiple client environments, not just product knowledge, because those consultants will be client-facing from day one. Talentuch's screening for the Teqhou engagement went beyond confirming which Dynamics modules a candidate had touched, evaluating instead whether they had led implementations, supported go-lives, and worked directly with end clients.
Teqhou left a verified review of the engagement on Clutch, one of more than 30 verified reviews behind Talentuch's 4.9 rating.
The Teqhou engagement is one of several Talentuch has run for Microsoft partners navigating the same problem: Dynamics 365 specialists with genuine implementation depth are not concentrated in any single market, and the partners that need them fastest are usually the ones without the internal sourcing reach to find them without help.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is an ERP and IT recruitment agency placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and technical professionals across Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, and globally. The company offers contingency recruitment, flat-fee subscription plans, a managed team recruiter model, and recruitment process outsourcing.
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