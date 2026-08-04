LangGuard launches new FDE service and MCP Context Authorization to operationalize 'Enterprise Alpha'

New Runtime Governance Harness enforced by LangGuard Arbiter(c), to control how proprietary enterprise context moves through AI

An enterprise’s durable advantage is not the intelligence it rents. It is the proprietary context, workflows, rules, and decision authority it owns. Govern your agents by design with LangGuard.” — Venkat Raghavan, Co-Founder, LangGuard Inc.

LAS VEGAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LangGuard.AI today announced a new Runtime Governance Harness that enables organizations to build, operate, and govern their enterprise alpha as it moves through any AI agents, models, and runtimes.In a recent IBM 2026 CIO Tech Study survey, an average of 1661 AI agents are expected to be deployed by 2027, resulting in millions of agent actions and decisions. This mandates AI Governance by design.LangGuard is also announcing outcome-based forward-deployed engineering engagements to accelerate priority agents into compliant and governed deployments in four to six weeks.The introduction of the new MCP Context Authorization as an Runtime Governance Harness builds on growing number of customer implementations of LangGuard in leading enterprises. It revealed a larger governance challenge: enterprises must control not only what an agent ultimately does, but how their proprietary context moves through the entire agent intelligence lifecycle.AI Models provide intelligence, but an enterprise’s durable advantage is its proprietary data, knowledge, workflows, decision loops, identities, and authority. That is its "Enterprise Alpha". As agents implement Finance, Payments, Payroll, Sales, Customer Operations, IT, Engineering, and other business functions, enterprise alpha moves into runtime governance harnesses and models before returning as insights, decisions, or actions. This context frequently passes through policies and controls distributed across identity systems, data platforms, AI and MCP gateways, agent runtimes, model providers, security tools, and business applications. Managing each control independently creates fragmented governance, duplicated infrastructure, inconsistent enforcement, and gaps in accountability.LangGuard provides an unified MCP context authorization for controlling and governing these enterprise alpha flows.1) Governing enterprise alpha flowsAn enterprise alpha flow is the path proprietary context takes from enterprise systems, through gateways, agent harnesses, runtimes, and models, and back into business applications, human decisions, and enterprise actions. LangGuard governs this complete path, where enterprise context may travel, why it may be used, and how it may return as machine intelligence or enterprise action.LangGuard MCP Context Authorization extends Arbiter(c) deterministic enforcement model beyond the final agent action to govern the movement and authorized use of enterprise alpha throughout the intelligence lifecycle. Arbiter(c) enforces action and cost policies after an agent reasons and before it acts, producing an ALLOW, BLOCK, or ESCALATE decision.For example, financial context assembled for a quarterly-close workflow can remain restricted to approved Finance agents and close-related activities. Reusing that context in another workflow, sharing it with another agent, or persisting it beyond its authorized purpose can require a new policy decision. Together, LangGuard helps answer the foundational questions:Is enterprise alpha traveling through a trusted path?Is it being used only for its authorized purpose?2) Governed-by-design: Delivering compliant agents in four to six weeksEnterprises can adopt LangGuard directly across their existing agent, model, and runtime environments. LangGuard introduces forward-deployed engineering offerings. LangGuard embeds forward-deployed expertise with the customer to implement priority agent or workflow, including the required infrastructure, integrations, identities, policies, human authority controls, monitoring, audit, containment, and operational procedures.Initial engagements are fixed in scope, tied to production milestones, and designed to deliver a trusted production outcome in four to six weeks.The result is both an immediate agent deployment and a reusable governance foundation for subsequent agents. The customer retains ownership of its agents, data, context, workflows, policies, and implementation.Where Forward Deployed Engineering immediately helps:a) Secure, reusable agent infrastructure: Establish a common runtime governance foundation across AI and MCP gateways, governed tools and data, identity, models, runtimes, monitoring, audit, and containment.b) Controlled coding and enterprise agents: Govern Claude Code and other coding or enterprise agents operating across GitHub, Microsoft, and internal workflows.c) High-value, high-agency agents: Govern revenue, financial, IT, and engineering agents operating across consequential enterprise workflows and systems.LangGuard introduces these new enhancements and the new forward deployed engineering services at Ai4 2026 and Black Hat USA 2026 in Las Vegas.To start your journey to control your enterprise alpha, book a free 30 minute assessment or contact info@langguard.aiBuild with any agent harness. Govern your enterprise alpha with LangGuard.About LangGuard.AILangGuard is the deterministic run-time action authority layer for enterprise agentic AI. LangGuard.AI is built for the humans accountable for what agents do: AI builders, Forward Deployed Engineers, IT, Compliance teams, and Chief Data and AI Officers. LangGuard is headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in the Bay Area and Canada. LangGuard is a member of the Coalition for Secure AI, a participant in NVIDIA Inception, and a member of the Agentic AI Foundation. Learn more at langguard.ai.

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