Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Invites Guests to Sip, Savor and Celebrate at the 2026 Food & Wine Classic

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Fourth Annual Culinary Celebration Returns Sept. 18-20 with Oceanfront Tastings, Live Music, 5K Fun Run, Wine Seminar, VIP Experiences and Championship Golf

Each year we continue to elevate the experience by introducing new programming that appeals to food lovers, wine enthusiasts and families alike.” — Managing Director, Carlton Grant

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine, that extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida, invites food and wine enthusiasts to experience the 4th Annual Hammock Beach Food & Wine Classic , taking place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18-20, 2026. Building on the success of the resort's previous three events, this year's celebration expands into an even bigger weekend with world-class wines, chef-curated cuisine, live entertainment, educational wine experiences, an inaugural 5K fun run, championship golf and family-friendly activities set against the breathtaking backdrop of Florida's Atlantic coastline.The weekend begins on Friday, Sept. 18, with A Taste of the Andes, an immersive wine seminar led by wine educator Megan Stockton from 2-3 p.m. Journey through the world's longest continental mountain range as guests discover the celebrated wine regions of Chile and Argentina while exploring how altitude, terroir and centuries of winemaking traditions influence the distinctive wines of Mendoza, the Maipo Valley and beyond. The educational tasting is designed for both novice wine enthusiasts and seasoned collectors, offering insight into South American wines and pairing techniques with traditional and indigenous cuisine. The seminar is $45++ per person."This event has quickly become one of Hammock Beach's signature annual traditions," said Carlton Grant, Managing Director of Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. "Each year we continue to elevate the experience by introducing new programming that appeals to food lovers, wine enthusiasts and families alike. From exceptional culinary talent and incredible wines to live music and unique experiences, the Food & Wine Classic offers something for everyone while showcasing the best of Hammock Beach."The weekend continues Saturday morning with the inaugural Food & Wine Classic 5K Fun Run, inviting resort guests, members and the local community to kick off the festivities with a scenic run through the beautiful Hammock Beach community before enjoying a full day of culinary experiences.The signature Food & Wine Classic Grand Tasting takes place on Saturday evening, where guests will enjoy more than 90 wines from around the world, gourmet tasting stations created by Hammock Beach's talented culinary team, a lively Florida Craft Beer Garden, interactive culinary experiences and live entertainment overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. New this year, acclaimed Florida artist William Lurcott will create an original coastal-inspired painting live during the event, while the Kids Foodie Classic offers aspiring young chefs interactive culinary games, mocktails and hands-on activities.As the sun sets over the Atlantic, the celebration continues with a live performance by Last2Leave, one of North Florida's premier live entertainment acts. Featuring six award-winning musicians and vocalists, the band is recognized for its polished performances and versatile repertoire, seamlessly blending contemporary chart-toppers with timeless dance favorites.Guests looking for an elevated experience can purchase the new VIP Wine Experience, offering an exclusive retreat within the Grand Tasting. Priced at $225 per person, VIP admission includes access to a private, climate-controlled lounge featuring comfortable seating, personalized interaction with featured wine experts, exclusive premium wine tastings showcasing approximately 18 high-end wines across six dedicated tasting tables, and an enhanced culinary menu available only to VIP guests. Designed for wine enthusiasts seeking a more intimate experience, the VIP lounge provides the opportunity to savor exceptional wines in a relaxed, upscale setting while enjoying personalized conversations with industry experts.The celebration concludes on Sunday, Sept. 20, with the 2nd Annual Hammock Beach Food & Wine Golf Tournament on the award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course. Exclusively available to resort guests, the 18-hole shotgun tournament features on-course food and beverage stations, contests, prizes, live entertainment and spectacular ocean views, providing the perfect finale to the weekend. Tournament registration is $150 per player, with reservations available through the resort's Pro Shop.Guests wishing to turn the event into a weekend getaway can reserve the exclusive Food & Wine Classic Package , which includes overnight accommodations and one event ticket per registered adult. Individual event tickets are also available for $175 per person, plus tax. Individual tickets for the Grand Tasting, VIP Wine Experience and Friday's wine seminar are also available, making it easy for both resort guests and local visitors to experience one of Northeast Florida's premier culinary weekends.For more information, to purchase tickets or reserve the Food & Wine Classic package, visit the resort's Food & Wine Classic page or call (866) 841-0287.Featuring 275 guestrooms and suites, two championship golf courses, nine pools including a lazy river and water slide, luxury spa services and award-winning dining, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa provides the ideal setting for a weekend dedicated to exceptional food, fine wine and unforgettable coastal experiences.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach.

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