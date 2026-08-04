Goodwill Central Texas Announces Executive Leadership Change

Rob Neville To Transition Out Of CEO Role

On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep gratitude to Rob for his strong leadership over the past four years.” — Richard Shields, Chair of the Board of Directors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodwill Central Texas announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Neville will transition out of his role to focus on personal pursuits. Neville will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is named.The Goodwill Central Texas Board of Directors will lead a thorough search to identify a newCEO who shares Neville’s deep commitment to Goodwill’s mission and can build upon theorganization’s strategic foundation and momentum. To ensure business continuity and aseamless transition, Neville will remain in his position throughout the recruitment process andwill assist the new executive during the leadership handoff.Neville joined Goodwill as CEO in 2022. During his tenure, he improved operations andexpanded the organization’s impact in transforming the lives of Central Texans througheducation and work.“On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep gratitude to Rob for his strong leadershipover the past four years,” said Richard Shields, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Under hisguidance, Goodwill Central Texas has served tens of thousands of individuals across theGreater Austin community through adult high school education, vocational training, childcare,and other cost-free services that help Central Texans access learning opportunities andadvance their careers. We deeply appreciate Rob’s dedication and wish him and his family thevery best.”###Over 9,000 Central Texans who face employment obstacles are served annually through Goodwill’s mission-based services , including job placement assistance for underservedpopulations, career training through the Goodwill Career and Technical Academy (GCTA) , andadult high school education at The Excel Center , the only adult high school in the state of Texas.As one of the region’s largest employers and a leader in inclusive hiring practices, GoodwillCentral Texas currently diverts almost 80% of all donations from the landfill, with a goal ofincreasing to 90%. In addition, ninety-four cents of every earned dollar from Goodwill’s storesand outlets in the Greater Austin area helps fund the organization’s free services andcommunity programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.