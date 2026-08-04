Goodwill Central Texas Announces Executive Leadership Change
Rob Neville To Transition Out Of CEO Role
The Goodwill Central Texas Board of Directors will lead a thorough search to identify a new
CEO who shares Neville’s deep commitment to Goodwill’s mission and can build upon the
organization’s strategic foundation and momentum. To ensure business continuity and a
seamless transition, Neville will remain in his position throughout the recruitment process and
will assist the new executive during the leadership handoff.
Neville joined Goodwill as CEO in 2022. During his tenure, he improved operations and
expanded the organization’s impact in transforming the lives of Central Texans through
education and work.
“On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep gratitude to Rob for his strong leadership
over the past four years,” said Richard Shields, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Under his
guidance, Goodwill Central Texas has served tens of thousands of individuals across the
Greater Austin community through adult high school education, vocational training, childcare,
and other cost-free services that help Central Texans access learning opportunities and
advance their careers. We deeply appreciate Rob’s dedication and wish him and his family the
very best.”
###
Over 9,000 Central Texans who face employment obstacles are served annually through
Goodwill’s mission-based services, including job placement assistance for underserved
populations, career training through the Goodwill Career and Technical Academy (GCTA), and
adult high school education at The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state of Texas.
As one of the region’s largest employers and a leader in inclusive hiring practices, Goodwill
Central Texas currently diverts almost 80% of all donations from the landfill, with a goal of
increasing to 90%. In addition, ninety-four cents of every earned dollar from Goodwill’s stores
and outlets in the Greater Austin area helps fund the organization’s free services and
community programs.
Elena Gray
Goodwill Central Texas
+1 512.682.9143
Elena.Grey@gwctx.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.