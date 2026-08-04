Attorney General Jackley Joins Coalition Urging Congress to Help States Fight Medicaid Fraud

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 16 other Attorneys General in requesting Congress to support the STOP FRAUD in Medicaid Act.

The Attorney General Office’s State Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) and others throughout the nation are limited by current federal regulations to only investigate and prosecute Medicaid provider fraud.

"Cracking down on beneficiary fraud protects limited resources and strengthens public trust” said Attorney General Jackley. “The STOP FRAUD in Medicaid Act authorizes the Attorney General’s Office to investigate and prosecute individuals who defraud Medicaid for personal gain, ensuring care is preserved for those who truly need it."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General found that in 2025, MFCUs recovered $4.64 for every dollar spent by States and the Federal Government. For fiscal year 2025, almost $2 billion was recovered from criminal and civil cases combined.

In 2025, South Dakota’s MFCU collected $208,486.40 in restitution for criminal cases and $17,100.64 in restitution on civil cases.

Other Attorneys General joining the letter to Congress are from: Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

You can read the letter here: https://ago.mo.gov/wp-content/uploads/Guthrie-Pallone-Crapo-Wyden-Fraud-8.3.26.pdf

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