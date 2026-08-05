Wellesley Plastic Surgeon Details Key Mommy Makeover Recovery Tips

Dr. Geoffrey Leber, a Boston-area aesthetic plastic surgeon, outlines tips to facilitate a smoother healing process after a Mommy Makeover.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Mommy Makeover is a transformative procedure designed to restore a woman’s body after pregnancy and childbirth, often combining surgeries such as a tummy tuck, liposuction, breast augmentation , or breast lift surgery. While the results can be life-changing, some individuals may be intimidated by the healing period following a Mommy Makeover. According to Wellesley plastic surgeon Geoffrey Leber, MD, proper recovery and strict adherence to post-operative instructions are essential to achieving the best possible outcomes. Below, Dr. Leber provides essential tips to help facilitate a seamless recovery period following this combination treatment plan.One of the most overlooked yet vital aspects of the Mommy Makeover recovery process is arranging for reliable support at home. During the initial recovery period, it’s essential to rest and limit your activity to ambulating around the house to improve circulation — particularly if a patient’s treatment plan includes a tummy tuck. By enlisting help with childcare, meal preparation, and daily household chores, those who have undergone a Mommy Makeover can rest and recover without interruption while minimizing their risk of complications.Additionally, Dr. Leber advises patients to create a calm and comfortable at-home recovery environment with essentials — such as loose clothing, medications, water, and healthy snacks — within easy reach. A nutritious diet rich in vitamins, lean proteins, antioxidants, fruits, and vegetables can also help minimize swelling and reduce inflammation.If abdominoplasty is incorporated, Dr. Leber discusses how proper sleeping posture can play a significant role in recovery and the quality of one’s final results. Sleeping in a reclined position, such as in a recliner chair or propped up by pillows, can minimize tension on abdominal incisions and prevent pulling, which may cause discomfort or disrupt sutures. Dr. Leber also advises wearing compression garments as directed to prevent fluid buildup beneath the skin and shape a patient’s new contours.After Mommy Makeover surgery, Dr. Leber emphasizes that while early post-operative results can be transformative, they improve significantly as swelling subsides, typically over the course of several months. He stresses the importance of following a plastic surgeon’s post-operative instructions and prioritizing self-care to ensure a smooth, comfortable healing process and long-lasting results.About Geoffrey Leber, MD, FACSDr. Geoffrey Leber is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Boston who performs the entire spectrum of facial rejuvenation, breast enhancement, and body contouring procedures. After completion of an advanced aesthetic surgery fellowship in Beverly Hills under Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, Dr. Leber earned double board certification in both general surgery and plastic surgery. He has maintained board certification in plastic surgery. On top of his work as a renowned plastic surgeon with two practice locations, Dr. Leber also served as a clinical instructor of aesthetic plastic surgery for residents at the Mayo Clinic and is on staff at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, as well as Newton Wellesley Hospital. Dr. Leber is available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit doctorleber.com or facebook.com/GeoffreyLeberBoston.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.doctorleber.com/2026/08/04/wellesley-plastic-surgeon-details-key-mommy-makeover-recovery-tips/ ###Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD, FACS422 Worcester St.Suite 303Wellesley, MA 02481(617) 444-9444Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.