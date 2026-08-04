New Mexico awards $50 million to 41 rural healthcare organizations

Fund to support primary care, behavioral health, maternal health, more

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced that 41 rural health care providers and facilities will receive a combined $50 million in state funding from the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund to sustain providers and prevent facility closures.

“Making sure rural hospitals stay open and health clinics are accessible—benefits all New Mexicans and keeps our rural health care network strong,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Rural health facilities build economic vitality. They create jobs, support the local economy with the purchase of goods and services, and connect residents to other needed resources.”

Originally established in 2023 to help rural health care providers improve access to services, the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund received and additional $50 million during the October 2025 special session at the governor’s request. This grant cycle prioritized primary care, behavioral health, maternal child health services, and specialty care.

Selected awardees demonstrated financial need and strong community impact in all four corners of the state:

Northwestern New Mexico

Changing Woman Initiative: Cibola, McKinley, Sandoval and Bernalillo. Cibola General Hospital: Cibola, McKinley. First Nations Community Healthsource: McKinley. Canoncito Band of Navajos Health Center, Inc.: Bernalillo/Navajo Nation. New Mexico Premier Health, LLC: Valencia. Telepsych 4 You, LLC: Valencia.

Northeastern New Mexico

Holy Cross Medical Center, Women’s Institute: Taos. El Centro Family Health: Rio Arriba, Mora, San Miguel, Taos, Colfax, Guadalupe, Harding. Breath of My Heart Birthplace: Rio Arriba, San Miguel, Taos. Las Cumbres Community Services: Rio Arriba, Taos. Rio Grande ATP: San Miguel, Taos. Colfax General Laboratory: Colfax. Las Clinicas del Norte: Rio Arriba, Taos. La Clinica del Pueblo de Rio Arriba: Rio Arriba. Christus St. Vincent: San Miguel. Blossom and Thrive Therapy Co.: Rio Arriba. Taos Medical Group: Taos. Kewa Family Wellness Center: Rio Arriba.

Southwestern New Mexico

Border Area Mental Health Services dba Southwest Counseling Center: Grant, Hidalgo, Luna. Hatch Ambulance Service: Luna, Otero, Sierra. Sierra Vista Hospital and Clinics: Sierra. Vida Birth and Health Center: Luna, Otero, Sierra, Grant. Catron County Cowboy Clinic: Catron. Sierra Health Care: Sierra. Socorro General Hospital: Catron, Socorro, Sierra. Ben Archer Health Center: Luna, Otero, Sierra. The Learning Path: Socorro, Lincoln, Catron, Sierra, Torrance, Valencia. SPIN Supporting People in Need: Grant, Luna, Hidalgo. Southwest Therapeutics: Luna, Grant, Hidalgo.

Southeastern New Mexico

Building Bridges Counseling Service, LLC: Lea. La Casa Family Health Center: Chaves, Curry, Roosevelt. Pinnacle Gastroenterology, LLC: Otero. Three Suns Birth and Maternal Wellness Center: Chaves. Lincoln County Medical Center: Lincoln, Otero. The Psychiatric Care Center: Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Lea, Quay, Roosevelt. Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital: Lea. Las Cruces Primary Care: Otero. The Counseling Center: Otero. Michele Carter, DDS LLC: Chaves. Nor Lea Hospital District- Endocrinology Clinic: Lea.

Multi-Regional

Home Modification Solutions: Mora, Socorro, Torrance, San Miguel, Cibola, McKinley, Valencia.

Learn more about the New Mexico Rural Health Care Delivery Fund and this year’s awardees at the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund website: www.hca.nm.gov/primary-care-council/rural-health-care-delivery-fund/.

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About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.