Little Rock Surgeon Details Liposuction vs. Tummy Tuck

Dr. Gene Sloan outlines the key differences between liposuction and tummy tuck surgery, along with candidacy considerations for each.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some of the most requested treatments in plastic surgery are body contouring procedures, with liposuction and tummy tuck surgery consistently ranking near the top of the list. Dr. Gene Sloan, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Little Rock , notes that while both procedures can address concerns in the midsection, they are designed to accomplish very different things. Patients often inquire about one procedure when the other may better suit their anatomy and goals, or in some cases, assume the two are interchangeable. Understanding what each surgery can and cannot achieve is an important first step for anyone considering body contouring.Liposuction is a surgical technique that removes localized pockets of fat through small incisions using a thin, hollow instrument called a cannula. It is typically used to refine areas such as the abdomen, flanks, thighs, arms, or chin where diet and exercise alone have not resolved stubborn fat deposits. Liposuction does not tighten loose skin or repair separated abdominal muscles, and results often depend on the skin's ability to adapt to the new underlying contour. Since it can be less invasive than a tummy tuck, liposuction generally involves smaller incisions and a shorter recovery period. It is usually performed on patients who are already near their goal weight and have reasonably good skin elasticity.A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is a more comprehensive procedure that involves removing excess skin and fat from the abdomen while also tightening the underlying abdominal muscles. This muscle repair, which can address separation that occurs from pregnancy, significant weight changes, or aging, is a key distinction from liposuction. Tummy tuck surgery often includes a longer incision, typically extending across the lower abdomen, and requires a more extended recovery period than liposuction. It is commonly sought by patients with loose, sagging abdominal skin or weakened core muscles that cannot be corrected through fat removal alone.Dr. Sloan explains that the primary difference between the two procedures lies in what tissue they address: liposuction targets fat, while a tummy tuck targets skin and muscle in addition to fat. Candidates for liposuction generally have firmer, more elastic skin and localized fat deposits without significant excess skin. Candidates for a tummy tuck often have loose abdominal skin, stretch marks, or muscle separation, frequently following pregnancy or major weight loss. Recovery timelines also differ significantly, with liposuction patients typically returning to normal activity sooner than tummy tuck patients, whose recovery involves more restricted movement to protect the muscle repair.In some cases, liposuction and tummy tuck surgery are performed together, allowing a surgeon to remove excess fat, tighten skin, and repair abdominal muscles in a single combined procedure. This approach may be appropriate for patients with both loose skin and stubborn fat deposits in the surrounding areas, such as the flanks or lower back. Dr. Sloan recommends that anyone considering liposuction, abdominoplasty, or a combination of the two schedule a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon to evaluate their anatomy, medical history, and aesthetic goals before determining which option is the right fit.About Gene Sloan, MDDr. Gene Sloan is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Little Rock. A native of Arkansas, he began his academic path at the University of Central Arkansas before earning his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He went on to complete a General Surgery residency at the University of Missouri–Columbia, followed by advanced surgical training at City Hospital in Nottingham, England. Dr. Sloan then completed a dedicated Plastic Surgery residency at the University of Miami in Florida, rounding out his specialized training in the field. Throughout his career, he has remained engaged in clinical research related to breast implants and has been recognized by a leading implant manufacturer, including invitations to contribute to advisory initiatives and industry leadership discussions. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and American College of Surgeons. Dr. Sloan is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Gene Sloan and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, visit gsloanmd.com or @genesloanmd on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.gsloanmd.com/tummy-tuck/little-rock-surgeon-details-liposuction-vs-tummy-tuck/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgery8315 Cantrell Rd. #120Little Rock, AR 72227(501) 224-1300Rosemont Media

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