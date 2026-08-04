D.O. Cava to showcase European leadership, gastronomic versatility and Sustainability at TEXSOM 2026

D.O. Cava Vineyards Jamon ConsorcioSerrano and Cava D.O. Cava Wine Cellars

Spain's renowned sparkling wine denomination showcases certified sustainability, full traceability, and its highest quality classifications

VILAFRANCA DEL PENEDèS, SPAIN, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.O. Cava will return to TEXSOM 2026, one of North America's leading wine conferences, taking place August 23–25 at the Irving Convention Center in Las Colinas, Irving, Texas. Throughout the conference, D.O. Cava will present the depth, diversity, and precision of its Cava de Guarda Superior wines, alongside its ongoing commitment to quality, certified sustainability, origin, and traditional-method sparkling wine production, while engaging wine professionals through educational tastings, seminars, and industry discussions.TEXSOM provides an ideal forum for D.O. Cava to engage with sommeliers, educators, buyers, importers, and wine professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the denomination's commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.During TEXSOM 2026, D.O. Cava will participate in a series of educational tastings and discussions highlighting the denomination's gastronomic versatility and its ability to elevate a wide range of culinary experiences.Conference activities will include educational sessions focused on D.O. Cava's quality classifications, and the distinctive character of its Cavas de Guarda Superior, produced from certified organic vineyards and defined by extended aging, precise viticulture, and full traceability. The session will also explore the gastronomic versatility of Cava through curated food and wine pairings.On Sunday morning, August 23, Chef Doreen Colondres will prepare a Spanish-inspired breakfast tapa featuring toasted bread, white beans, Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, and a fried egg paired with D.O. Cava de Guarda Superior, demonstrating how its structure, freshness and complexity make it an exceptional companion for both informal and elevated culinary moments.Conference attendees are invited to join D.O. Cava throughout TEXSOM to discover the diversity, craftsmanship, sustainability, and gastronomic versatility that continue to distinguish one of the world's leading traditional-method sparkling wine denominations.The character of Cava de Guarda Superior winesProduced using the traditional method of secondary fermentation in the bottle, D.O. Cava continues strengthening its international reputation through rigorous production standards, certified origin, and sustainable viticulture.All Cavas de Guarda Superior are produced from certified organic vineyards and are subject to strict requirements governing vineyard age, yields, traceability, and minimum aging periods.Building on these standards, the Guarda Superior category expresses a distinctive sensory profile shaped by extended aging, Mediterranean freshness, and precise viticulture. All Cavas de Guarda Superior are defined by fine, persistent bubbles resulting from long aging on the lees, creamy texture and elegant mousse, aromas of citrus, Mediterranean herbs, brioche and subtle autolytic notes, balanced structure, and a long, refined finish that enhances its gastronomic versatility.This organoleptic identity reflects the craftmanship behind Cavas de Guarda Superior.Beyond organic certification, D.O. Cava continues advancing sustainability through responsible vineyard management, full traceability from vineyard to bottle, and production standards designed to protect both the environment and the unique characteristics of its Mediterranean wine-growing regions.The Highest Expression of D.O. Cava: Cava de Guarda Superior de Paraje CalificadoEarlier this year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain approved five additional Cavas de Guarda Superior de Paraje Calificado, increasing the denomination's highest quality classification to fourteen Cavas.Reserved exclusively for exceptional single-estate wines, Cava de Guarda Superior de Paraje Calificado represents the pinnacle of D.O. Cava. Each Cava must satisfy some of the denomination's most demanding standards: vineyards over 10 years old, maximum yields of 8.000 kg/ha, hand harvesting, vinification on the estate, full traceability, vintage-dated production, and a minimum of 36 months of aging, and a rigorous sensory evaluation by a tasting committee before receiving the official certification. This continued expansion of the Paraje Calificado category reflects D.O. Cava's commitment to elevating quality while further distinguishing its most exceptional terroirs and wines.Event Information:Conference: TEXSOM 2026Dates: August 23-25, 2026Location: Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, Irving, TexasAbout D.O. Cava:CAVA D.O. represents a European centuries-old tradition of winemaking based on the Traditional Method, underpinned by a strong commitment to origin, the land, and environmental, socioeconomic, and cultural sustainability.Shaped by the Mediterranean climate, produced using 90% indigenous grape varieties, and renowned for its expertise in crafting Brut Nature sparkling wines, CAVA is one of Catalonia’s leading ambassadors around the world, with a presence in more than 150 countries.Quality lies at the heart of CAVA. A rigorous official control system ensures full traceability from vineyard to glass, supported by more than 2,000 on-site vineyard inspections and 800 winery inspections each year. This system is further reinforced by Spain’s only tasting panel dedicated exclusively to sparkling wines, comprising 57 oenologists and technical directors.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGN: In 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

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