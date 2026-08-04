Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $49.47 Billion Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Device Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) device market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advancements in medical technology and an increasing need for effective anticoagulation management. This sector is becoming increasingly important as healthcare providers look for better ways to monitor patients using DOAC medications. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping this dynamic field.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Direct Oral Anticoagulants Device Market

The DOACs device market has expanded rapidly over the past few years. It is projected to grow from $32.8 billion in 2025 to $35.69 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth reflects factors such as the limited availability of dedicated DOAC monitoring devices, ongoing dependence on hospital-based coagulation testing, the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation and thrombotic disorders, widespread adoption of oral anticoagulant therapies, and an increased focus on patient safety and anticoagulation monitoring.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $49.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Key drivers for this future expansion include technological advancements in portable and point-of-care devices, seamless integration with digital health platforms and cloud-based monitoring systems, greater acceptance of personalized anticoagulation management, growth in homecare and specialty clinic services, and more regulatory approvals for innovative monitoring tools. Emerging trends highlight the growing use of point-of-care DOAC monitoring solutions, increased monitoring of factor Xa and direct thrombin inhibitors, heightened awareness about stroke and thromboembolism prevention, and the expansion of ambulatory and home monitoring options. There is also a strong emphasis on improving the accuracy, sensitivity, and speed of testing capabilities.

Understanding Direct Oral Anticoagulants Devices and Their Role

Direct oral anticoagulants devices are medical tools designed to measure and manage the blood-thinning effects of DOAC medications. These devices assist healthcare professionals in evaluating drug levels and anticoagulation status in patients taking drugs such as rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban, or dabigatran. By providing reliable monitoring, these instruments help ensure treatments are both safe and effective, reducing the risk of complications associated with anticoagulation therapy.

View the full direct oral anticoagulants (doacs) device market report:

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Key Health Factors Propelling Growth in the DOACs Device Market

A major factor fueling the expansion of the DOACs device market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. This broad category of conditions affects the heart and blood vessels and often leads to serious events like heart attacks and strokes. The increasing rates of cardiovascular disorders are closely linked to sedentary lifestyles, which contribute to weight gain, high blood pressure, and weakened cardiovascular health over time.

DOACs play a critical role in managing these conditions by significantly reducing the risk of stroke and blood clots, particularly in patients with atrial fibrillation. Unlike traditional anticoagulants, DOACs offer effective blood thinning without requiring frequent blood tests. For instance, in October 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that cardiovascular disease resulted in 919,032 deaths in the United States in 2023, accounting for one in every three deaths. Coronary heart disease remains the most common type, with approximately one in six cardiovascular-related deaths occurring among adults under 65. This growing health burden continues to drive demand for DOAC monitoring devices, supporting market growth.

Dominant Regional Market in DOACs Device Industry

In 2025, North America emerged as the leading region within the direct oral anticoagulants device market. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses key global regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed overview of regional trends and growth patterns.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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