Fernando Carpaneda Featured in The Heckscher Museum of Art's 2026 Long Island Biennial

Boldly Unafraid: Confronting Prejudice with Pride

The exhibition continues through September 13 following recent milestones including a Sotheby's New York sale and a solo exhibition at the Arkell Museum.

Art has the power to bring people together by reminding us of our shared humanity and the dignity we all deserve.” — Fernando Carpaneda

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Fernando Carpaneda is among the artists featured in The Heckscher Museum of Art's 2026 Long Island Biennial, where his painting Boldly Unafraid: Confronting Prejudice with Pride (2025) is on view through September 13, 2026.

Presented every two years, the Long Island Biennial is one of the region's leading juried exhibitions of contemporary art. For the 2026 edition, The Heckscher Museum of Art selected 70 artists representing 74 works from 598 submissions by 261 artists, highlighting the diversity of artistic practice across Long Island.

Carpaneda's inclusion in the Biennial follows several recent exhibitions and career milestones. Earlier this year, the Arkell Museum presented a solo exhibition of his work after awarding him Best in Show in 2025 for his painting The Son of Man. His painting Jesus Christ was also sold at Sotheby's New York during the New York Academy of Art's Take Home a Nude benefit auction.

Working in painting, sculpture, and mixed media, Carpaneda creates figurative works that explore identity, social justice, equality, and the shared human experience. His work has been exhibited at museums and cultural institutions throughout the United States, including The Heckscher Museum of Art, the Arkell Museum, the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, the Tom of Finland Foundation, and the CBGB Art Gallery. His painting Pride is included in the Permanent Collection of the Presidency of Brazil.

Carpaneda's painting Pig-Boy was selected for Swann Galleries' 2026 LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History Auction & Exhibition in New York. The annual sale features works by artists including Tom of Finland, Hugh Steers, Lorenza Böttner, Robert Mapplethorpe, Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, David Wojnarowicz, George Platt Lynes, Robert Bliss, Mark Beard, John Lear, Jared French, and Paul Cadmus, among many others. The auction also includes works consigned on behalf of the Detroit Queer Biennial and the Leslie-Lohman Museum.

In addition to his studio practice, Carpaneda is the founder and publisher of Carpazine, an independent arts and culture publication established in 2015 that features contemporary artists, musicians, filmmakers, and writers.

"I hope this painting encourages viewers to reflect on empathy, dignity, and respect for one another," said Carpaneda.

The 2026 Long Island Biennial remains on view at The Heckscher Museum of Art through September 13, 2026.

About the Artist

Fernando Carpaneda is a contemporary artist based in New York. His work has been exhibited at museums and galleries throughout the United States and is included in the Permanent Collection of the Presidency of Brazil. Recent career milestones include a solo exhibition at the Arkell Museum, participation in The Heckscher Museum of Art's 2026 Long Island Biennial, inclusion in Swann Galleries' LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History Auction & Exhibition, and the sale of his painting Jesus Christ at Sotheby's New York during the New York Academy of Art's Take Home a Nude benefit auction. He is also the founder and publisher of Carpazine.

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