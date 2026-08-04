Governor Abbott Announces over $6.1 Million In Grants To San Antonio Area Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, August 4 - August 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced $6,187,000 in Funds for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants have been awarded to 24 organizations in the San Antonio and South-Central Texas region as part of the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Grants Across Texas Tour. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to an estimated 103,749 area veterans.

“Texas will always honor the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who answered the call to serve,” said Governor Abbott. "These grants will help veterans in the San Antonio and South-Central Texas regions access the services they need to thrive. We will never forget our veterans, their families and their service to our state and country."

"I want to sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veterans,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “Your organizations are recognized for making a difference in the lives of those who served. The San Antonio area is home to many veterans including myself. It’s great to see our community giving back to those who served."

The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Alamo Area Council of Governments: $275,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Home Modifications

Bexar County Commissioners Court: $269,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Bexar County Misdemeanor Veterans Treatment Court: $400,000 for Misdemeanor Veterans Treatment Court

Camino Real Community MHMR Center: $100,000 for Financial Assistance

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio: $175,000 for Clinical Counseling $300,000 for Financial Assistance

Comal County: $235,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Community Council of South-Central Texas: $300,000 for Financial Assistance

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement: $275,000 for Financial Assistance

Family Endeavors: $300,000 for Clinical Counseling

Frontera Healthcare Network: $65,000 for Clinical Counseling

Guadalupe County: $110,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Haven for Hope of Bexar County: $115,000 for Financial Assistance

Honor Veterans Now: $250,000 for Food and Meal Services

Meals on Wheels San Antonio: $300,000 for Food and Meal services $300,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Home Modifications

Operation Finally Home: $375,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Home Modifications

Project MEND: $400,000 for Assistive Equipment and Medical Technology

San Antonio Coalition for Veterans and Families: $73,000 for Homeless Veteran Support

San Antonio Food Bank: $300,000 for Homeless Veteran Support

Soldiers’ Angels: $222,000 for Food and Meal Services

The Salvation Army - San Antonio: $300,000 for Financial Assistance

Tom Green County: $45,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Val Verde County: $89,000 for Transportation Services

West Texas Counseling & Guidance: $400,000 for Clinical Counseling

Wilson County: $214,000 for Veteran County Office for Financial Assistance

In May, TVC Commissioners approved 190 grants totaling more than $40.8 million to 160 organizations across Texas. These grants are anticipated to provide direct services to more than 125,600 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses across Texas.

Since 2009 through the current 2026-2027 grant cycle, over $400 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,790 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and get connected at Grant Services Directory.