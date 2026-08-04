Big Time Texas Hunts Kicks Off 30th Year of Conservation Fundraising

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AUSTIN— Entries are open for the 30th year of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH), offering some of the most unique hunting opportunities available on private ranches and public lands across the state.

“In our 30th year, we are extremely excited to continue offering hunters an affordable chance at once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunities while also raising important funding for wildlife conservation,” said Kevin Mote, TPWD Private Lands and Public Hunting Program Director. “Revenue generated from the sale of BTTH entries supports wildlife habitat work, enhances the quality of public hunts and covers the costs associated with next year’s offerings.”

Among the most popular hunts is the Texas Grand Slam, which awards one winner four separate big-game hunts: desert bighorn sheep, white-tailed deer, pronghorn and desert mule deer. Another favorite, the Exotic Safari, provides one hunter and a guest the chance to pursue gemsbok and scimitar-horned oryx at Mason Mountain Wildlife Management Area. The Ultimate Mule Deer Hunt features a three- to five-day guided experience for mature mule deer in the Texas Panhandle.

This year marks the debut of TPWD’s new Lone Star Javelina Hunt in the Trans-Pecos Desert, giving the winner and a guest a challenging free-range javelina hunt on rugged terrain. The hunt will take place on a 40,000-acre ranch and includes lodging, meals, a professional guide and transportation across the property. The winner will also receive a first-time opportunity to have their javelina considered for both the Boone & Crockett record book and the Texas Big Game Awards.

For the second year, TPWD has added bonus gifts to nearly half of its 10 premium guided hunt packages.

“Adding valuable bonuses to the hunts will, we hope, inspire more people to participate in this popular fundraiser,” said Janis Johnson, TPWD Marketing Manager. “We are so thankful to Allens Boots, Dometic and Los Cazadores for their very generous donations to the program.”

Winners of four selected hunts will receive unique bonus items, including:

• Custom-fitted boots (a $2,000 value) from Allens Boots, made from the alligator harvested by the winner of the Gator Hunt.

• $500 in ammunition of choice from Los Cazadores for the winner of the Exotic Safari Hunt.

• A $500 hunting apparel package from Los Cazadores for the winner of the Big Time Bird Hunt.

• A $1,000 E-Cooler from Dometic for the winner of the Premium Buck Hunt.

Since the program’s inception in 1998, Big Time Texas Hunts participants have helped raise more than $24.1 million to support wildlife research, habitat conservation and increased public hunting access. The 2025-26 season generated $1.46 million, marking the sixth-consecutive year with revenue exceeding $1 million.

Conservation efforts funded by Big Time Texas Hunts include desert bighorn sheep restoration in West Texas, thousands of acres of brush control to benefit species such as mule deer, pronghorn and quail, and multiple grassland restoration projects. Public hunting efforts include funding for numerous public hunting leases and the purchase of essential equipment, such as ADA-accessible blinds for Wildlife Management Areas.

Big Time Texas Hunts entries are available online for $9 each or at license retailers for $10 each. The deadline to purchase entries is Oct. 15 and winners will be announced within two weeks from that date.