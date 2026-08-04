Aquatic Weed Treatments Scheduled for Worden Pond

Published on Tuesday, August 04, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that Worden Pond in South Kingstown will be treated for the invasive aquatic plant hydrilla on Friday, August 7, with periodic repeated treatments through November. These treatments will not harm fish and will not impact boating, fishing, or swimming. The EPA-approved herbicide treatments will target hydrilla, which was first found in the pond in 2023. Worden Pond is RI’s largest natural lake at 1,098 acres and is popular for fishing, boating, and paddlecraft. The treatments for this federally designated noxious weed are funded by Congressionally Directed Spending secured by Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“No one wants to canoe or fish in a pond filled with invasive plants like hydrilla. Worden Pond is a recreational treasure, and I was proud to work with Senator Whitehouse to make up to $500,000 in federal funding available to help RIDEM protect our waterways,” said Senator Reed.

“Invasive aquatic plants pose a threat to the Worden Pond ecosystem,” said Senator Whitehouse. “I was glad to join Senator Reed in delivering federal funding to keep one of the state’s largest lakes healthy and clean for Rhode Islanders to enjoy.”

"Worden’s Pond is an extremely important resource where many Rhode Islanders spend time enjoying summer activities on the water. DEM is grateful to Senators Reed and Whitehouse for securing the funding that makes this important work possible," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "Invasive aquatic plants degrade the diverse habitats that native fish, insects, and other wildlife depend on for food and shelter. Managing these invasive species is essential to protecting the ecosystem, preserving water quality, and ensuring continued recreational access to our lakes and rivers."

Hydrilla is a highly aggressive invasive plant. A July 2026 survey found it covers more than 225 acres of Worden Pond, up from 148 acres in 2024. Because it spreads from small plant fragments, boaters should clean boats, trailers, and gear before leaving the affected area to help prevent spread. Transporting any type of plants on boats, vehicles, trailers, and gear is prohibited by law. To help boaters clean off their gear, the Town of South Kingstown installed a boat cleaning station at the pond’s boat ramp, supported by a grant from DEM’s Non-point Source Pollution Grant Funding Program. Funded through Restore America’s Estuaries Southern New England Program (SNEP), seasonal DEM boat greeters have been stationed at the boat ramp this summer and have helped remind over 200 boaters to clean off their boats. The data collected found that approximately 17% of the boats leaving the pond had plants attached, underscoring the need for boaters to check before and after they have launched their boat.

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