Zest Oasis MediSpa Opens at Parkway Parade, Introducing a New Destination for Advanced Technology-Led Aesthetic Wellness

Zest Oasis has opened at Parkway Parade, introducing a premium destination where aesthetic doctors have curated personalized treatment journeys

Zest Oasis was envisioned as a place where medical expertise, advanced technology and genuine hospitality come together.” — Dr Reddy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand grows for personalized, non-invasive aesthetic treatments, consumers are increasingly looking beyond individual procedures to solutions that combine advanced technology, trusted medical expertise and holistic wellbeing. Meeting this evolving expectation, Zest Oasis has opened at Parkway Parade, introducing a premium destination where experienced aesthetic doctors have curated personalized face, body and scalp treatment journeys using internationally recognized technologies.

Unlike conventional aesthetic centers that often focus on individual procedures or standalone technologies, Zest Oasis has been founded on the belief that achieving optimal aesthetic outcomes requires more than access to premium devices. Every treatment journey is thoughtfully designed by experienced aesthetic doctors, combining complementary technologies and evidence-informed treatment protocols to address each individual's unique concerns, lifestyle and goals.

This expert-curated approach allows clients to benefit from individualized solutions that not only optimize treatment outcomes but also enhance comfort, minimise downtime and create a more seamless aesthetic experience.

"Today's clients are looking for more than individual treatments. They want trusted guidance, proven technologies and a personalized approach that delivers natural-looking results," said Dr Sankeerth Reddy, Co-Founder of Zest Oasis. "Our philosophy is simple: technology alone doesn't deliver exceptional outcomes. What makes the difference is how technologies are thoughtfully selected, combined and personalized for each individual. Our role is to guide every client through that journey with evidence-informed care, advanced innovation and genuine hospitality."

Expert-Curated Solutions Designed Around Every Individual

Founded by experienced aesthetic doctors with extensive clinical experience in aesthetic medicine, Zest Oasis has developed its treatment philosophy around the understanding that no single technology can effectively address every concern.

Instead of offering isolated treatments, the founders have carefully curated treatment combinations that leverage the strengths of different technologies to address multiple layers of ageing, skin quality, body contouring and scalp health. This integrated approach enables therapists to deliver highly personalised programmes based on professionally developed treatment methodologies while maintaining consistent standards of care and treatment quality.

Every client begins with a comprehensive consultation, allowing therapists to understand individual concerns before recommending a personalised treatment plan tailored to their goals, comfort level and lifestyle.

A Carefully Curated Portfolio of Internationally Recognized Technologies

Rather than investing in technologies for their individual appeal, Zest Oasis has carefully selected internationally recognized platforms that complement one another, allowing customized programmes to be developed according to each client's unique needs.

Supporting these personalized treatment journeys is a carefully selected portfolio of globally recognized aesthetic technologies, chosen for their clinical performance and ability to complement one another.

Among the center’s flagship technologies is Sciton BBL HERO™, recognized globally for Broadband Light technology and supported by published research associated with skin rejuvenation at the cellular level. HydraFacial Syndeo™ features patented Vortex-Fusion technology to cleanse, exfoliate, extract and infuse targeted serums in a single personalized treatment.

Zest Oasis has also developed a signature rejuvenation approach combining Lifterra 2™ and CoolFace™. Lifterra 2 targets deeper structural layers using line-focused HIFU, while CoolFace enhances dermal remodeling and skin quality using monopolar radiofrequency. Together they deliver a more comprehensive lifting, tightening and skin quality programme.

Body contouring is anchored by Cristal Pro 360®, an advanced cryolipolysis platform featuring 360-degree applicators for more uniform cooling and body contouring. Treatments may be complemented by Cellution®, which combines acoustic wave technology with mechanical tissue stimulation to improve circulation, remodel connective tissue and improve the appearance of cellulite.

Recognizing the connection between scalp health, hair vitality and wellbeing, Zest Oasis also introduces a dedicated scalp wellness programme centred around the Maletti Shirodhara Wellness System. Inspired by the traditional Ayurvedic Shirodhara experience, this premium Italian treatment system combines soothing waterfall therapy with advanced scalp care protocols in private treatment suites to support scalp health while promoting deep relaxation.

A Holistic Approach to Face, Body and Scalp Wellness

Beyond individual treatments, Zest Oasis has been designed as a comprehensive wellness destination where clients can address multiple aesthetic concerns within a single integrated care environment.

This philosophy reflects the founders' belief that aesthetic wellness extends beyond appearance alone. Enhanced comfort, personalised care, privacy and overall wellbeing are integral to every client experience, from consultation through to post-treatment support.

“We wanted to create more than another aesthetic center,” added Dr Reddy. “Zest Oasis was envisioned as a place where medical expertise, advanced technology and genuine hospitality come together. Every aspect of the client journey, from consultation and treatment planning to the environment and aftercare, has been carefully considered.”

Setting a New Standard for Personalised Aesthetic Wellness

As Singapore's demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments continues to grow, Zest Oasis aims to redefine how aesthetic wellness is experienced by placing expert guidance and personalised care at the centre of every treatment journey.

By combining internationally recognised technologies with medically curated treatment methodologies and a premium wellness environment, Zest Oasis offers clients an integrated approach that prioritises natural-looking results, enhanced comfort and long-term skin, body and scalp health.

About Zest Oasis

Zest Oasis is a premium aesthetic wellness destination located at Parkway Parade, Singapore. Founded by experienced aesthetic doctors, the center offers expert-curated face, body and scalp treatment programmes supported by internationally recognized technologies and evidence-informed treatment protocols.

Media and General Enquiries

Zest Oasis

80 Marine Parade Road

#05-20 Parkway Parade

Singapore 449269

Email: hello@zestoasis.com

Tel: +65 89506060

Website: www.zestoasis.com

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