Rx Bandz MiniJect Delivers Advanced Supramolecular Hydrogel with University of Notre Dame Lab

About

Rx Bandz is a privately held, multi-asset medical device and formulation development company developing a platform of patient-centric auto-injectors and proprietary drug formulations. From its laboratory in Denville, New Jersey, the company is advancing a new generation of compact, portable auto-injectors designed to improve the delivery of injectable medications for military personnel, emergency medical services (EMS), and patients at home and in everyday settings. Beyond MiniJect®, Rx Bandz is developing a versatile family of auto-injectors capable of delivering 1 mL to 5 mL injectable therapies across a broad range of medication viscosities. By integrating innovative device engineering with proprietary drug formulations, the company aims to make injectable treatments simpler, more reliable, and accessible by anyone, anytime,

http://www.rxbandz.com