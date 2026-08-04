Lane Roofing & Exteriors Proudly Sponsors the 17th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride sponsored by Lane Roofing & Exteriors honoring fallen U.S. service members

Lane Roofing proudly sponsors the 17th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride, honoring America's fallen heroes & Gold Star families.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lane Roofing & Exteriors is honored to announce its sponsorship of the 17th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride, a powerful cross-country mission dedicated to honoring America's fallen military heroes and supporting the families they left behind.As a company deeply committed to serving its community and recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, Lane Roofing & Exteriors is proud to stand alongside the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers organization in helping preserve the memory of our nation's brave service members.The Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride travels across the United States, making Fallen Soldier Honor Visits at the homes of Gold Star families whose loved ones gave their lives while serving our country. During each scheduled visit, riders present surviving family members with a Memorial Plaque of Distinguished Service as a heartfelt expression of gratitude and remembrance.These emotional ceremonies serve as a lasting reminder that the sacrifice of each fallen hero will never be forgotten.Throughout the journey, the Memorial Flame remains continuously lit, symbolizing the enduring spirit and legacy of America's fallen service members. The flame accompanies riders from community to community before being formally extinguished upon arrival at Arlington National Cemetery, where the ride concludes with a solemn tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice."Supporting the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Ride aligns perfectly with the values we hold at Lane Roofing & Exteriors," said a company spokesperson. "Freedom is never free, and we believe it's our responsibility to honor the brave men and women who gave everything for our country while supporting the families who continue to carry their legacy."The annual ride brings together veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, motorcycle enthusiasts, community leaders, sponsors, and patriotic Americans united by a shared mission—to ensure every fallen hero is remembered and every Gold Star family knows their loved one's sacrifice continues to be honored.Lane Roofing & Exteriors believes that strong communities are built on service, integrity, and giving back. Sponsoring this meaningful event reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting causes that make a lasting impact both locally and across the nation.Community members are encouraged to learn more about the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Ride, support its mission, and help keep the memory of America's fallen heroes alive for future generations.About Lane Roofing & ExteriorsLane Roofing & Exteriors is a trusted provider of residential roofing in Wilmington Delaware and commercial roofing in Wilmington Delaware , as well as siding, windows, gutters, and exterior renovation services throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Built on a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, honesty, and customer satisfaction, the company proudly supports organizations and events that strengthen the communities it serves.For more information about Lane Roofing & Exteriors, Contact Us at LaneRoofing.com or call 833-402-5263 to schedule a free consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.