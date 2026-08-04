Jessica Dixon Named to Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Award

Imaginari Marketing & Communications CEO to be recognized in New York for leadership, innovation, and measurable impact across mid-size and corporate marketing

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imaginari Marketing & Communications announced today that CEO and President Jessica Dixon has been named to Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Award, an international recognition honoring women whose leadership, strategic vision, and measurable results are advancing the marketing profession.The Top Women in Marketing Award recognizes accomplished marketing leaders who have driven meaningful organizational growth, elevated brands, and influenced the future of the industry through innovation and leadership.Under Dixon's leadership, Imaginari has become one of the nation's most awarded independent marketing agencies, earning more than 85 national and international awards in four years. She is known for helping organizations transform complex challenges into measurable business results through strategic marketing, communications, branding, digital strategy, and thought leadership. Her work has consistently been recognized for combining strategic vision with measurable impact, helping organizations strengthen their market presence and achieve meaningful growth."The most meaningful recognition is the success our clients achieve," said Dixon. "This honor reflects the relationships we've built, the challenges we've been trusted to solve, and a belief that great marketing should move organizations forward with measurable impact. I'm grateful to Ragan for this recognition and to every client and partner who has been part of our journey."Dixon will be recognized during Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Awards luncheon on October 22, 2026, at the Yale Club in New York City."Being named to the Class of 2026 is a meaningful recognition of the leadership, judgment and impact these women bring to marketing," said Brendan Gannon, Director of Marketing at Ragan Communications. "We are proud to honor Jessica Dixon and look forward to celebrating her alongside the colleagues, loved ones and supporters who helped make this achievement possible."About Imaginari Marketing & CommunicationsImaginari Marketing & Communications is an award-winning strategic marketing agency that helps organizations strengthen brands, elevate executive thought leadership, and achieve measurable business growth. The agency provides integrated strategy, branding, communications, public relations, digital marketing, and creative services for clients across the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, Imaginari supports organizations ranging from emerging companies to established national and global initiatives.About Ragan Communications and PR DailyRagan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Ragan's Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training is the leading learning portal among communicators, offering more than 800 hours of training and development for communicators. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, held each November. Headquartered in Chicago, Ragan serves communications professionals worldwide.

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