At WNBA All-Star Weekend, 'League of Their Own Chicago' Redefines What Brand Community Looks Like

The beauty salon experience at Full Court Beauty Salon, presented by League of Their Own Chicago and Sweet Tea's Beauty Supply during WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. August 2026. Movement sessions at Full Court Beauty Salon brought basketball-inspired fitness to WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, hosted by League of Their Own Chicago. August 2026. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Lexie Brown during Full Court Beauty Salon discuss sport, identity, and community during WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, hosted by League of Their Own Chicago. August 2026.

Full Court Beauty Salon, Powered by JD Sports, Draws More Than 500 Attendees and 17 Vendors at the Intersection of Sport, Beauty, and Culture

The beauty salon's always been a place where real connections happen. We wanted to bring that energy into All-Star Weekend to celebrate those defining what this era of women's basketball looks like.” — Paige Crawford

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IL — August 4, 2026 — League of Their Own (LOTO), Chicago's leading community-driven sports and culture platform, partnered with Sweet Tea's Beauty Supply to present 'Full Court Beauty Salon', a landmark cultural activation during WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Powered by JD Sports, the event drew more than 500 attendees and united WNBA athletes, creators, and women-founded brands in celebration of beauty, wellness, and identity. This event cemented LOTO and its founder, Paige Crawford's position as Chicago's connective tissue between culture, community, and brand.The activation arrives at a pivotal moment for women's basketball. The WNBA is experiencing record viewership, historic attendance, and an unprecedented wave of brand and cultural investment. League of Their Own is showing what it looks like to meet that energy with something real that brings value to the community and the brand.For years, LOTO has operated where other brands can't and redefined how to build an invested community. Full Court Beauty Salon was the latest expression of that innovative approach: a space built for the women who shape basketball culture on and off the court, designed to spark the kind of authentic connection that no ad budget can manufacture."The beauty salon has always been a place where real conversations and connections happen," said Paige Crawford, Founder and CEO of League of Their Own Chicago. "We wanted to bring that energy into All-Star Weekend to really celebrate the athletes, creators, and founders who are defining what this era of women's basketball looks like."A Cultural Moment, Not Just an Event -Inspired by the beauty salon as a historic gathering space for community and conversation, Full Court Beauty Salon brought together a powerful lineup of speakers for panels at the intersection of sport, hair, skincare, wellness, and identity:Paige Crawford — Founder and Director, League of Their Own ChicagoOlivia Nelson-Ododa — Center, Connecticut SunLexie Brown — WNBA GuardResa Luster-Mac — CMO, Luster's PinkBridget Botchway — Founder, Sweet Tea's Beauty SupplyMakeba Drury — Manager of Social Brand Building, ULTAJannice Newson — Founder + CEO, Lillian Augusta BeautyBeyond the panels, the activation featured movement sessions led by Black Joyride and Chicago Jump Club, alongside a curated marketplace of 17 women-owned brands. Brand partners included Black Girl Vitamins, Hennessy, JD Sports, Luster's Pink, and Hoste Pilsen.Additional photos available upon request###About League of Their Own Chicago League of Their Own Chicago (LOTO) is a community-driven platform at the intersection of sport, culture, and women's empowerment. Founded by Paige Crawford, LOTO creates experiences and activations that bring together athletes, creators, and brands through authentic community building. LOTO is based in Chicago, IL.About Sweet Tea's Beauty Supply Sweet Tea's Beauty Supply, founded by Bridget Botchway, is a women-owned beauty brand celebrating Black beauty culture and community.About RCA (Rae Christine Agency) RCA is a boutique strategic brand consultancy representing culture-forward brands and talent. For press inquiries, contact rachel@raechristineagency.com.###

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