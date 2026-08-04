Dr. Jessica Chung of J.C. Healthcare & Associates Nominated for Tampa Bay Business Journal's 40 Under 40

Dr. Jessica Chung, DNP, FNP-C

Founder of J.C. Healthcare & Associates and the International Business Association for Nurses nominated for her leadership and impact in Tampa Bay's community.

Dr. Chung embodies what the 40 Under 40 recognition represents. She is an accomplished entrepreneur, respected healthcare leader, and dedicated mentor who lifts others.” — Dr. Meaza Stewart Morrison

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jessica Chung , DNP, FNP-C, COHC, Founder and CEO of J.C. Healthcare & Associates and of the International Business Association for Nurses (IBAN), has been nominated for the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 40 Under 40, an annual recognition honoring the region's most accomplished young business leaders.Dr. Chung leads J.C. Healthcare & Associates, a Tampa-based practice approaching seven years of service in the Tampa Bay area. Beyond direct primary care and wellness, the practice provides occupational health, medical weight management, auto injury care, executive health services, and veteran medical disability evaluations. She also serves as Founder and CEO of the International Business Association for Nurses (IBAN), an organization dedicated to helping nurses and other healthcare professionals launch and grow their own practices through consulting, mentoring, and educational programming.Her nomination reflects a career built on the combination of hands-on clinical practice with entrepreneurial leadership. Since founding IBAN, Dr. Chung has educated, mentored, and provided resources to thousands of nurses and other healthcare professionals across the country as they start, grow, and scale healthcare businesses of their own. Through a recent partnership with a national telehealth company, Dr. Chung has rapidly expanded her reach to a growing network of healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs nationwide.“What stands out most about Jessica is that she is a natural leader,” said Lori Werner, founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, who has partnered with Dr. Chung on marketing webinars and a telehealth initiative. “Building IBAN from the ground up into an organization that actively helps nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals launch and grow their own practices is not a small undertaking, and it reflects both business sophistication and a genuine commitment to lifting up her profession.”Dr. Chung's path to healthcare leadership began in New York, where she earned her Associate Degree in Nursing from NYC College of Technology, graduating on the Dean's List. After working as a charge nurse and nurse case manager in Brooklyn, she relocated to Florida in 2010 to practice at an acute care hospital. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Utica College, a Master's Degree in Nursing with a concentration in Family Nurse Practitioner from South University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Samford University in 2018. That same year, she was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society.Beyond the exam room, Dr. Chung is a frequent speaker and educator, known for translating complex health topics for patients while mentoring healthcare professionals on business growth. She has co-hosted numerous marketing webinars for the IBAN community alongside Medical Marketing Whiz.“It is rare to find someone who combines strong clinical credentials, entrepreneurial success, and a real gift for mentorship and public speaking the way Jessica does,” Werner added. “She is building something meaningful in Tampa Bay's healthcare and business community.”“Dr. Chung embodies what the 40 Under 40 recognition represents. She is an accomplished entrepreneur, respected healthcare leader, and dedicated mentor who lifts others. Her impact is already being felt throughout Tampa Bay, and I have no doubt this is only the beginning of what she will accomplish,” said Dr. Meaza Stewart Morrison, Director of Economic Inclusion for the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.The Tampa Bay Business Journal's 40 Under 40 recognizes professionals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and leadership within their industries and communities. Honorees are selected by the publication's editorial team based on nominations submitted from across the Tampa Bay business community.About J.C. Healthcare & AssociatesJ.C. Healthcare & Associates is a Tampa, Florida-based practice offering direct primary care membership services, medical weight management, occupational health, auto injury care, executive health services, and veteran medical disability evaluations. Approaching seven years of service in the Tampa Bay area and founded and led by Dr. Jessica Chung, DNP, FNP-C, the practice is committed to accessible, patient-centered care for the greater Tampa Bay community. Learn more at jchealthcareassociates.com.About the International Business Association for Nurses (IBAN)Founded and led by Dr. Jessica Chung, IBAN is dedicated to educating, mentoring, and providing resources to thousands of nurses and other healthcare professionals across the country as they become entrepreneurs and leaders, starting, growing, and scaling healthcare businesses of their own. Learn more at ibanurses.com.

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