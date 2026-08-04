Canadian Buyers Turn to Barbados: US-Dollar-Pegged Property Market With No Foreign-Ownership Restrictions

St Peters Bay, Barbados Airbnb Investment Condos in Barbados Beachfront living in Barbados Richie Quintyne, NVEST Estates

NVEST Estates reports growing Canadian and Toronto-area interest in Barbados homes, driven by winter lifestyle, currency stability and a clear purchase process

ST. THOMAS, BARBADOS, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian buyers - led by Toronto-area families, professionals and retirees - are an increasingly visible force in the Barbados property market, according to Barbados brokerage NVEST Estates. The reasons are practical: Barbados places no restrictions on foreign buyers, purchases are quoted in a currency pegged to the US dollar, and a typical transaction completes in 12 to 16 weeks.Barbados offers Canadians a winter-season lifestyle with direct flights from Toronto, a shared language and legal tradition, and one of the Caribbean's most established property markets. The buying process is attorney-led and transparent: purchase funds brought in through a financial institution are registered with the Central Bank of Barbados, which protects the buyer's right to repatriate proceeds when they later sell.Currency stability is a recurring theme for Canadian purchasers. The Barbados dollar has been pegged to the US dollar at 2:1 since 1975, so prices are effectively US-dollar denominated - straightforward planning for buyers managing Canadian-dollar budgets. On the tax side, Invest Barbados confirms the island levies no capital gains tax, no wealth tax, no inheritance tax and no gift tax.For Canadians who want more than a holiday home, the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp (US$2,000 individual / US$3,000 family, minimum income US$50,000) permits remote work from the island. Owners who rent their property to visitors register with the Barbados Tourism Product Authority, keeping short-term rental activity fully compliant."Toronto is one of our most active conversations right now - snowbirds who are done with long winters, professionals who can work remotely, and Caribbean-diaspora families coming home to the region," said Richie Quintyne, founder of NVEST Estates and a Qualifying Broker member of the Barbados Estate Agents & Valuers Association Inc. (BEAVA). "Once Canadian clients see that the process is clean, the currency is stable and completion takes 12 to 16 weeks, the decision gets much easier."For Canadians starting the search, NVEST's guide to Barbados property for Canadian buyers walks through the process end to end. Current inventory includes beachfront property for sale in Barbados from around US$325,000 - from Maxwell Beach and St. Lawrence Gap condominiums to St. Peter's Bay residences - family homes and villas across every parish, and a live hub of reduced price properties in Barbados for value-focused buyers.About NVEST Estates: NVEST Estates INC is a luxury, residential and commercial (CRE) real estate brokerage based at One Welches, St. Thomas, Barbados, serving local, UK, US, Canadian and Caribbean buyers with government-verified guides, an extensive Barbados real estate FAQ resource, property sales, long-term rentals and property management.Disclaimer: This press release is general information only and is not legal, tax, financial or investment advice. Canadian tax treatment of foreign property should be reviewed with a Canadian advisor. Rules and rates change - readers should verify current requirements with official sources and consult their own attorney and tax advisors before buying or selling property in Barbados.

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