empatiX Consulting Welcomes Returning Talent to 2026

Combining empathy, data and experience.

"eXplorers" Program, Advancing Client Solutions Through Next-Gen Insights

As a female-owned small business, we believe diversity in experience and thinking is core to success and welcome questions and experiences from our rising workforce and experienced executives alike.” — Jess Horkan, CEO, empatiX Consulting

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- empatiX Consulting, an innovative experience management, strategy, and insights consultancy, today recognized another successful season with its 2026 "eXplorers" Program. Serving as the firm’s premier internship and talent accelerator pipeline, the program brings top-tier collegiate minds directly into active client engagements to resolve complex, real-world macroeconomic and business challenges.

Distinguishing this year's cohort, empatiX welcomed back multiple exceptional program alumni, Luke Rinklin (Clemson University), Ceci Ginsberg (University of Miami), and Sebastian Leon (Fairfield University). Their return underscores the firm’s commitment to sustainable talent cultivation and mentoring the next generation of data-driven, human-centric strategists.

The eXplorers Program embeds participants directly into core consulting functions, bypassing conventional administrative intern duties. Working alongside senior leadership, the eXplorers balance learning new AI and data solutions with the need for deep empathy-driven methodologies, preparing them to guide enterprises through an increasingly unpredictable financial environment.

"Our eXplorers program is designed to bridge academia and executive action," said Jess Horkan, Chief Executive Officer at empatiX Consulting. "By returning for a second year, these returning explorers bring immediate speed-to-value, foundational continuity, and an already proven fluency in how we merge data mechanics with human empathy. We are thrilled to watch them lead and scale their contributions. To be straight, this time of year is our favorite as a leadership team as we are constantly looking at ways to learn from the next generation of consultants. These interns bring a level of innovative thinking and desire to try new things that you can’t teach. Our goal is to ensure their long-term success and to enjoy the process along the way while providing our clients with value.” Horkan went on to highlight the importance of investing in the rising workforce, “Every single client that we support – from start-ups to the Fortune 100 – is facing massive disruption and being forced to move faster, to innovate and discover how AI can support their business, and under fierce pressure to survive competitively. The future success of these organizations will be 100% dependent on their ability to transform, evolve, and enlist the talent of the future. These are the consumers and employees that define today and the future to come. That can be scary and exciting all at once. We are choosing every day to embrace the change and to force new ways of working while honoring the value that a diverse set of thinking brings to our business and the businesses we serve. As a female-owned small business, we believe diversity in experience and thinking is core to success and welcome questions and experiences from our rising workforce and experienced executives alike.”

The success of the program is highlighted by one explorer, Sebastian Leon, “The projects aren't what I'll remember most. It's the team. From my first summer here to now, people have made time for me. They've answered my questions, looped me into meetings I didn't technically need to be in, and treated my input like it mattered even when I was still learning the ropes. Nobody made me feel like I had to earn a seat at the table before I could speak up, and that made all the difference in how quickly I actually started contributing.

That kind of culture isn't something you can fake, and it's a big part of why I keep coming back. Two summers in, I've watched how this team operates under real deadlines and real client stakes, and I've come away with a much better sense of what good, thoughtful work actually looks like day to day.”

The returning 2026 eXplorers bring distinct portfolios of empirical experience and specialized skills back to the empatiX team and we are thrilled to welcome them once again.



ABOUT EMPATIX CONSULTING:

empatiX Consulting is a modern strategy, insights, and activation boutique consultancy designed to humanize corporate decision-making. Operating uniquely at the intersection of empathy, advanced data science, and experience management, empatiX combines proven behavioral frameworks with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to optimize customer, brand, employee, and product journeys. As a woman-owned firm, empatiX converts complex data ecosystems into highly actionable, predictive playbooks for modern enterprise growth.

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