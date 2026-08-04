Rowe Creek Complex containment reaches 60 percent; fire growth less than predicted

Firefighters have increased containment to 60 percent on the lightning-caused Rowe Creek Complex, which is now estimated at 323,951 acres. Despite a challenging Red Flag event over the weekend, firelines held in most locations due to the efforts of the 1,985 personnel assigned to the incident.

Crews continue to reinforce the fire's perimeter, specifically in areas where fire activity remains uncontained.

Mill Creek Wilderness: Firefighters are improving the local road network to serve as control lines and establishing anchor points to engage the fire if it moves. Late Sunday, the fire burned approximately 3,500 acres on an uphill slope of East Fork Mill Creek, creating a visible smoke column. The fire remained very active until 3 a.m. last night, with spotting occurring up to a half-mile away.

Firefighters are improving the local road network to serve as control lines and establishing anchor points to engage the fire if it moves. Late Sunday, the fire burned approximately 3,500 acres on an uphill slope of East Fork Mill Creek, creating a visible smoke column. The fire remained very active until 3 a.m. last night, with spotting occurring up to a half-mile away. Trout Creek: New control lines were built where the fire had crossed established barriers during Saturday’s high winds. Helicopter water drops were utilized to slow the fire’s progress in this sector.

New control lines were built where the fire had crossed established barriers during Saturday’s high winds. Helicopter water drops were utilized to slow the fire’s progress in this sector. Prineville/Southwest: Lines nearest to Prineville remained secure following recent winds. Today, crews in this area are cutting hazard trees to ensure firefighter safety.

Lines nearest to Prineville remained secure following recent winds. Today, crews in this area are cutting hazard trees to ensure firefighter safety. US Highway 26: Chipping operations continue along the highway to maintain it as an effective primary fire barrier.

Chipping operations continue along the highway to maintain it as an effective primary fire barrier. Northern Perimeter: This section is now stable enough that some resources are being moved to the Mill Creek Wilderness area.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal reports that the threat to homes and buildings has been significantly reduced. As a result, the agency has begun strategically reducing the number of structural task forces on the incident. Remaining task forces have shifted to the Mill Creek Road area, where they are conducting tactical patrols and suppressing spot fires to keep the fire from advancing toward nearby homes.

A warming trend is beginning today and is expected to last for several days. Northwest winds will be moderate, but humidity is forecast to drop, which may increase fire behavior and produce afternoon smoke columns. Air quality in the region has recently fluctuated between "Good" and "Hazardous". Residents can monitor real-time air quality at fire.airnow.gov.

Evacuation notices remain in effect for portions of Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, and Wheeler counties. Residents should monitor the following interactive maps for their specific status:

A Red Cross shelter is open at the East Side Church (3174 NE Third Street) in Prineville.

Closures: Public land closures remain in effect for the Ochoco National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands, and the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is active; unauthorized drone flights are illegal and will force the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft.