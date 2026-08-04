Midtronics Welcomes Timothy J. Cartwright to Its Board of Advisors

Midtronics Logo Tim Cartwright

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midtronics , Inc. today announced that Timothy J. Cartwright has joined its Board of Advisors. Cartwright, Partner and Co-Founder of Fifth Avenue Family Office in Naples, Florida, brings more than three decades of experience guiding family enterprises on strategic growth, governance, and long-term value creation — expertise well suited to Midtronics as a family-owned company scaling across global markets.At Fifth Avenue, Cartwright advises high-net-worth families on investment management, private equity, business succession, and multigenerational legacy planning — the same disciplines that sustain closely held enterprises like Midtronics. As Chairman and Founder of the Tamiami Angel Funds and General Partner of Adrenaline Venture Fund I, he has also backed and mentored dozens of emerging technology companies. Earlier, he co-founded By-Products Interactive, sold in 2021 to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, and founded Benchmark Solutions, sold in 1999. He began his career at Arthur Andersen in Chicago.Cartwright completed a 12-year term on the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation Board, finishing as Chair, and has been named to Florida Trend Magazine's list of Florida's 500 Most Influential Business Leaders for eight consecutive years. He holds a master's degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a bachelor's in economics from the University of Wisconsin."Tim brings sharp business acumen and a deep well of experience to our Board," said Steve McShane, Chief Executive Officer of Midtronics. "I have come to value and trust his wisdom and judgment in the management of our family's business affairs, and I'm confident the company will benefit greatly from his counsel as we continue to grow."About MidtronicsMidtronics is a global leader in battery management and diagnostic technology, delivering the right answer, fast, to customers across the automotive, commercial, and EV service markets.

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