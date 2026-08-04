Governor Newsom announced the deployment of additional firefighting resources and specialized personnel to Washington and Oregon

Since July 16, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has coordinated the deployment of 380 personnel and 60 fire engines and water tenders to support firefighting efforts in Oregon and Washington. These deployments include firefighters, mechanics, chief officers, and support personnel under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact process, which provides immediate and expedient support from one state to another.

Rapid Extraction Module Support teams from the Orange County Fire Authority, the Los Angeles City Fire Department, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, and the Corona Fire Department are highly trained, specialized firefighters who provide rescue and emergency medical support to crews operating in dangerous wildfire conditions. Three teams have been sent to Oregon and one to Washington State, each consisting of four personnel. The teams will be assigned to the Coleman Creek and Second Flat fires in Oregon and the Little Giant and Dirty Face fires in Washington.

The California Conservation Corps (CCC) is supporting base camp operations at four fires in Washington and Oregon. A total of 117 Corpsmembers and staff are assisting the U.S. Forest Service with supply distribution and camp maintenance, ensuring that fire crews are fully cared for before and after they work the fire line. So far this year, in addition to supporting nine California wildfire base camps, the CCC has deployed crews to four other states: Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho.

Governor Newsom also acknowledged the safe return of more than 40 CAL FIRE personnel after a successful 14-day deployment supporting firefighting efforts in Oregon. CAL FIRE Strike Teams were deployed under the Northwest Compact and returned to California on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Following a 14-day assignment supporting wildfire suppression efforts in Oregon, 96 local government firefighters and 25 fire engines are also returning home to California. Golden State firefighters worked alongside local, state, and federal partners to protect lives, property, and critical natural resources while supporting communities affected by the wildfire.

This summer, California has supported multiple states across the West as they face their own severe fire seasons. These deployments have included on‑the‑ground firefighting, urban search and rescue support, and recovery planning, alongside continued coverage for communities here at home.