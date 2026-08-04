Building a Roofing Empire: LB Capital Partners with Gold Seal Roofing to Scale Across Central Florida
Gold Seal Roofing leverages LB Capital’s infrastructure, leadership resources, and operational playbooks to scale regional operations and serve more of Florida.
Some companies build roofs: great companies build reputations. Gold Seal Roofing has built both. Known across Central Florida for exceptional quality craftsmanship, honest communication, and a steadfast commitment to doing the job right, Gold Seal Roofing has established itself as a premier name in the regional home services market.
Through this partnership, Gold Seal Roofing will integrate LB Capital’s proven operating systems, leadership development resources, advanced technology, and capital support to scale its footprint while preserving the local reputation and customer-first values that built the business.
“Gold Seal Roofing has already built something worth being proud of,” Lance Bachmann, founder and CEO of LB Capital, said. “Their dedication to doing right by the customer, combined with a people-first mindset and a relentless vision for growth, made this partnership a natural fit. We are excited to work alongside their team, share what we’ve learned, and support the next stage of their expansion across Florida.”
“Joining forces with LB Capital gives us the experience, infrastructure, and backing needed to take Gold Seal Roofing to the next level,” Nicole Rhodes, co-founder of Gold Seal Roofing, said. “We are protecting everything that makes our culture special while gaining the resources to serve more homeowners, support our crew, and build long-term value for our entire team.”
The partnership further expands LB Capital’s growing national portfolio of home service and roofing brands. Focused on an operator-led model, LB Capital collaborates with ambitious owners to optimize operational efficiency, drive profitable scaling, and create sustainable enterprise growth.
“We are looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish together,” Bachmann added. “We are proud to officially welcome Nicole, David, Shane, and the entire Gold Seal Roofing team to the LB Capital family.”
About Gold Seal Roofing
Gold Seal Roofing is a leading roofing contractor based in the Tampa Bay area, providing residential and commercial roof repair, replacement, and maintenance services. Built on quality workmanship, transparent communication, and dependable service, Gold Seal Roofing is dedicated to protecting homes and businesses throughout Central Florida.
About LB Capital
LB Capital is an operator-led investment company that partners with ambitious founders in roofing and the home service industry. Through strategic guidance, operational resources, technology, leadership development, and its proven Build It To Sell It approach, LB Capital helps businesses scale profitably, reduce owner dependency, and build lasting enterprise value.
Sean Miller
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Building an Empire: Gold Seal Roofing Partners with LB Capital to Scale Across Central Florida
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