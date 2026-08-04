Talentuch surpasses 120 Microsoft Dynamics placements for Gold Partner Ciellos across eight countries

Talentuch, an ERP and IT recruitment agency, has placed more than 120 Microsoft Dynamics professionals for Ciellos, a Microsoft Partner, across eight countries

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talentuch surpasses 120 Microsoft Dynamics placements for Microsoft Partner Ciellos across eight countriesTalentuch, an ERP and IT recruitment agency, has placed more than 120 Microsoft Dynamics professionals for Ciellos, a Microsoft Partner, across eight countries over the course of a continuous recruitment engagement.The placements span Developers, Consultants, Application Specialists, and DevOps roles across the Dynamics 365 Business Central, Finance & Supply Chain Management, Customer Engagement, AX, and NAV product lines. Candidates were sourced and placed in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Portugal, Albania, Macedonia, and Ukraine, supporting Ciellos as the company opened new offices and entities across Europe.The engagement started as a single search and grew into an ongoing recruitment partnership. Talentuch built a dedicated candidate database for Ciellos covering Business Central developers across Portugal, Albania, and Macedonia, three markets where Ciellos needed to hire repeatedly as it expanded.One search illustrates why that database matters. Ciellos needed a senior Business Central Developer with upgrade experience, a specific and hard-to-find combination of skills. Talentuch submitted one candidate. That candidate was a full match, and the role closed without a new search from scratch."Most of our searches for Ciellos don't start at zero anymore," said Violetta Stemasova , CEO of Talentuch. "We already know who the strong Business Central developers are in Portugal, Albania, and Macedonia, because we've been placing them for years. That's what changes when a client works with one recruiter long enough. The second search is faster than the first, and the tenth is faster still."Ciellos left a verified review of the engagement on Clutch , describing Talentuch's work across sourcing, screening, and candidate management for its Microsoft Business Solutions hiring.Talentuch has run ERP recruitment for over ten years, placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and enterprise software professionals across North America, Europe, and Latin America. The company works with both Microsoft partners delivering implementations to their own clients and end-user companies hiring ERP talent directly. Talentuch holds a 4.9 rating on Clutch across more than 30 verified client reviews.The Ciellos engagement reflects a pattern Talentuch sees across its Microsoft partner clients: Dynamics talent is scarce enough, and specialized enough, that a recruiter needs to already know the market before the first intake call, not build that knowledge from scratch on the client's clock.About TalentuchTalentuch is an ERP and IT recruitment agency placing SAP consultants, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, and technical professionals across Canada, the United States, Europe, Latin America, and globally. The company offers contingency recruitment, flat-fee subscription plans, a managed team recruiter model, and recruitment process outsourcing.Media ContactMarketing team

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