Overwatch Mission Critical Opens Abilene, TX Operations Hub to Help Build America's Largest AI Infrastructure Projects

Overwatch Mission Critical OVERWATCH

New office expands company's long-term investment in West Texas workforce, training and hyperscale data center growth.

Abilene is at the center of building 'the Fifth Utility'. We're investing in the workforce, partnering with the community, and creating opportunities that will benefit West Texas for years to come.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical today announced the grand opening of its new Abilene operations hub, strengthening the company's ability to support the rapid build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and hyperscale data centers across Texas and the United States.As investment in AI accelerates, so does the demand for the physical infrastructure that powers it. Data centers, power systems, fiber networks, and the skilled workforce required to build and maintain them have become essential components of America's economic competitiveness, technological leadership, and national security.Located in one of the fastest-growing AI infrastructure corridors in the country, the new Abilene hub will serve as a regional center for field operations, workforce development, training, and rapid-response deployment supporting major hyperscale developments, including Project Stargate and Project Frontier.Today, more than 150 Overwatch professionals are supporting mission-critical construction and workforce operations across West Texas. Through its veteran-led Overwatch Reaction Force, the company provides highly skilled craft professionals, construction leaders, and mission-critical specialists to some of the nation's largest and most complex infrastructure projects.The Abilene office includes dedicated training and workforce development space designed to prepare and develop the next generation of mission-critical professionals for careers supporting data centers, power infrastructure, and other critical systems that reinforce the modern economy."For more than a century, four utilities powered American growth: water, electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications," said Kirk Offel, Founder and CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical. "Today, AI is driving the rise of a fifth utility: digital infrastructure. Abilene isn't watching this transformation happen, it's helping build it. We're investing in the workforce, partnering with the community, and creating opportunities that will benefit West Texas for years to come."The expansion reflects Overwatch's continued investment in Texas and its belief that communities that help build critical infrastructure should share in the economic opportunities it creates. Through partnerships with contractors, educational institutions, workforce organizations, veterans' groups, and community leaders, the company is focused on developing the talent pipeline needed to meet growing demand across the mission-critical industry.Community leaders, customers, partners, area residents and media are invited to attend the grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. CT at Overwatch Mission Critical's new Abilene office. The event will include remarks from company leadership, a ribbon cutting ceremony, office tours and a reception. Abilene members of the press are asked to R.S.V.P. for the reception via email.-END-About Overwatch Mission CriticalOverwatch Mission Critical is building the next generation of disciplined, leadership-ready professionals for America’s mission-critical infrastructure. BuildNow™ is Overwatch’s national workforce and leadership initiative designed to expand and strengthen the talent pipeline for data centers, AI infrastructure and digital-age energy systems. Learn more at www.WeAreOverwatch.com

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