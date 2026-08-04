IZ Digital Launches the Found First System for Private Healthcare Practices

The Found First System: be found, be chosen, be trusted. Three stages, run in order, because that is the order patients move through. IZ Digital, a healthcare marketing agency for private practices worldwide.

A three-stage method built on how patients actually decide: Be Found, Be Chosen, Be Trusted. Introduced by physician-founded healthcare agency IZ Digital.

No patient has ever chosen a clinic in channels. They find a practice, they compare it, then they decide whether to trust it.” — Dr. Ismail Zakaria, Founder, IZ Digital

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IZ Digital , a healthcare marketing agency founded by practicing physician Dr. Ismail Zakaria , has introduced the Found First System, a three-stage method for growing private healthcare practices that treats patient acquisition as a sequence rather than a collection of marketing channels.The system is structured as Be Found, Be Chosen, Be Trusted, and is applied in that order across every engagement the agency takes on.Why a system rather than a list of services?Marketing for healthcare practices is typically sold in channels: a search package here, an advertising package there, a website project on top. The difficulty is that patients do not decide in channels. They decide in stages. First they discover who exists, through search, through the map, and increasingly through AI assistants. Then they narrow to a shortlist and compare. Then they look for reasons to trust before they book.A practice can be strong in one stage and still lose. Excellent at advertising but invisible in AI answers. Highly ranked but with a website that loses the booking. Well reviewed but never found in the first place. The Found First System exists because growth requires all three stages working, in the order patients move through them.The three stagesBe Found addresses visibility where patient decisions start. Not rankings alone, but presence across every surface a patient uses to discover who exists, including the AI answers that are rarely measured. Work at this stage covers AI search visibility, local search and a fully built Google Business Profile, structured data and consistent entity signals across the web, and search visibility for the treatments that drive a practice's revenue.Be Chosen addresses selection, on the principle that being seen is not the same as being picked. This stage converts patient research into a booked consultation through treatment pages written with clinical accuracy, clear booking paths that answer real patient objections, and compliant paid campaigns aimed at high-intent patients.Be Trusted addresses the compounding asset. Detailed reviews, visible practitioner credentials and consistent authority make a practice the safe choice for patients, and they are the same signals AI systems use when deciding which practice to recommend next. Trust feeds back into the first stage, which is why the system compounds rather than plateaus.Built by practitionersIZ Digital is built by practitioners rather than by marketers. Its founder, Dr. Ismail Zakaria, is a practicing physician, and the system follows the sequence he observes from inside a working practice rather than one derived from marketing theory."Every agency I have dealt with sells channels, because channels are easy to invoice," said Dr. Zakaria. "No patient has ever chosen a clinic in channels. They find a practice, they compare it, then they decide whether to trust it. I built the system around that sequence because I am on the other side of it every day, waiting for the phone to ring in my own practice."The agency delivers the system through two engagement models: Done For You, in which IZ Digital runs all three stages, and Done With You, in which the agency provides strategy, coaching and training so the capability stays inside the practice.About IZ DigitalIZ Digital works on patient growth for private healthcare practices worldwide, built by practitioners. The agency was founded by Dr. Ismail Zakaria, a practicing physician, and is registered at 1309 Coffeen Ave. Suite 1200, Sheridan, WY 82801, United States. More information is available at https://www.iz-digital.com

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