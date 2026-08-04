Meet a Deployer: U.S. Air Force Force Airman 1st Class Edward Buckley

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Edward Buckley serves in a mission where precision, discipline, and respect are essential every single day. As a departures specialist at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO), he plays a critical role in ensuring fallen service members are handled with the utmost care as they are received and transferred with dignity. In this “Meet the Deployer” spotlight, Buckley reflects on his experiences, the responsibility of his role, and the impact this mission has had on his life and future in the Air Force.

What were your initial thoughts or feelings when you received your assignment to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations?

“When I first stepped into AFMAO, my initial reaction was a mix of humility and reflection. Walking into the atrium was a powerful moment, it really put into perspective how many have come through here over the years. You can feel the care, pride, and dedication that goes into this mission. It’s a no-fail mission, and that responsibility hits you right away.”

Can you describe your role and what a typical day looks like for you and your team?

“My role in Departures is to ensure the fallen are transported from the flight line back to AFMAO, whether they are arriving, being transferred to AFMES, or being sent to their final resting place. A typical day starts with checking the dignified transfer vans, making sure they are fueled, clean, and meet AFMAO standards. We also spend time training as a team, practicing carries for both dignified transfers, where we receive the fallen from aircraft like a C-17 or C-5, and reverse dignified transfers, when they are being sent home. I also help prepare flags and uniforms, ensuring we always have at least six flags pressed and ready. Every detail matters in what we do.”

What is the biggest misconception people have about the mission you perform here?

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that I interact directly with families. Working in the ‘back of the house,’ my role is focused on caring for the fallen service members themselves, whether in embalming or dress and restoration. Our team is structured so each section can focus on its responsibilities, ensuring the mission is carried out with precision and care.”

The AFMAO mission is centered on providing “Dignity, Honor, and Respect” to the fallen and “Care, Service, and Support” to the families of the fallen. What does that mantra mean to you on a personal level?

“That mantra means everything to me. Every fallen service member took an oath to defend our country, just like I did. They deserve to be treated with the highest level of dignity, honor, and respect. I believe they would do the same for me and my teammates. That shared commitment is something that connects all of us and drives how we carry out this mission every day.”

What is the most challenging aspect of serving in this unique and emotionally demanding environment?

“Before coming here, I hadn’t spent much time thinking about death. This experience has completely changed my perspective on life. It can be emotionally demanding, and if you focus too much on the negative aspects, it can affect your mindset. I’ve learned to stay grounded, focus on the positives, and lean on my teammates. Every day brings different challenges, and we rely on each other to overcome them and accomplish the mission.”

Conversely, what has been the most rewarding or fulfilling moment for you during this deployment?

“One of the most rewarding parts of this deployment has been the opportunity to step into leadership at a young rank. As an E-3, I’ve been trusted to lead carry teams that include E-6s and E-7s. That level of responsibility has pushed me to grow both personally and professionally. Being trusted by leadership and contributing in a meaningful way has been incredibly motivating, especially since my goal is to become a commissioned officer. I have been honored to have been a part of AFMAOs mission out to Edwards Air Force base. The team was sent out to the response to the B-52 mishap of "Torch11”. Being selected to go out and preform our duties on how we carry out or reverse dignified transfer onto a C-5 to fly back to Dover Air Force base was one of the most humbling experiences I have ever been a part of. To teach the base honor guard at Edwards and be a part of something that is incredibly beyond myself is something I will carry for the rest of my life on how to lead airman and people.

How do you and your fellow Airmen support one another through the difficulties of this sacred duty?

“We support each other by building strong relationships both on and off duty. Whether it’s playing golf on Friday afternoons, going to BARGO on Thursday nights, or just spending time together, those connections matter. Getting to know your teammates outside of work strengthens trust and makes it easier to carry the weight of the mission together.”

How has this experience changed your perspective on military service, life, or the concept of the “Air Force family”?

“This experience has shaped how I view both service and life. My goal is to become a pilot, and what I’ve learned here, attention to detail, pride in your work, and always giving 100 percent, are lessons I’ll carry with me throughout my career. It’s also reinforced how important it is to value the opportunity to serve and wear the uniform every day.”

Is there a particular story or moment from your time here that has had a lasting impact on you?

“One moment that stands out was being on the flight line before a mission when two F-16s flew overhead. I remember explaining to my teammates what those aircraft are capable of and thinking about my goal of one day flying a fighter jet. It was a moment that connected where I am now with where I hope to go in the future.”

What is the single most important thing you want the public to know about the fallen service members you care for and the Airmen who serve alongside you?

“I want the public to know that every person at AFMAO has a story, and those stories are what make our military so unique. The people I’ve served with here are some of the most dedicated professionals I’ve ever met. Every fallen service member who comes through AFMAO receives the highest level of care and attention. No one does this mission like the United States. When people see a dignified transfer, it shows not only how we honor our fallen, but also the strength, commitment, and values of our military.”

Through his time at AFMAO, Airman 1st Class Buckley has gained a deeper understanding of service, sacrifice, and accountability. His experience highlights the importance of teamwork, attention to detail, and honoring every fallen service member with unwavering respect. For Buckley and the Airmen he serves alongside, this mission is more than a duty, it's a commitment to upholding the values of the Air Force and ensuring no one is ever forgotten.