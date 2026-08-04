Priddy Spaces Opens Venture X Pompano Beach, Expanding Premium Flexible Workspace in South Florida

Venture X Pompano Beach Exterior Venture X Logo

New 20,000-SF Venture X Location Brings Hospitality-Driven Workspace to One of South Florida's Fastest-Growing Coastal Markets

The amount of redevelopment, private investment, and continued demand for high-quality office space makes this an ideal location for Venture X.” — Kevin Priddy

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priddy Spaces, one of the nation's fastest-growing operators of premium flexible workspaces, is proud to announce the opening of Venture X Pompano Beach , located at 2335 E. Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida. Effective August 1, Priddy Spaces has officially assumed operations of the coworking facility and has begun an extensive transformation into the Venture X brand.The new location currently occupies 16,844 square feet across the building's entire second and third floors. As part of the redevelopment, Priddy Spaces will expand the facility by an additional 3,326 square feet on the fourth floor, bringing the total footprint to more than 20,000 square feet. Upon completion, Venture X Pompano Beach will feature 85 private offices, four meeting rooms, premium coworking space, and a signature Venture X reception, lounge, and café experience designed to meet the needs of today's professionals and growing businesses.The fourth-floor expansion will introduce a dramatic new arrival experience with Venture X's signature hospitality-inspired reception, an upscale members' café and lounge, a large conference room, collaborative community space, and additional private offices. Members will also enjoy access to an exterior balcony offering a relaxing outdoor workspace with a glimpse of the nearby Atlantic Ocean.As part of the renovation, existing offices throughout the facility will be upgraded with Venture X's signature sliding glass office fronts, maximizing natural light while maintaining privacy. The entire workspace will receive Venture X's premium contemporary finishes, creating a modern, hospitality-driven environment that reflects the brand's award-winning design standards.The location sits in one of Pompano Beach's most desirable business districts, surrounded by exceptional walkable amenities. Members will enjoy immediate access to an attached Mayla Pompano luxury residence community, Publix, numerous restaurants, cafés, fitness options, and retail services, while being just a short walk from Pompano Beach's beautiful shoreline and beachfront attractions.The area is also benefiting from significant public and private investment, with ongoing mixed-use redevelopment projects continuing to transform East Atlantic Boulevard into one of South Florida's premier live-work-play destinations."Pompano Beach represents one of the most exciting growth markets in South Florida," said Kevin Priddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Priddy Spaces. "The amount of redevelopment, private investment, and continued demand for high-quality office space makes this an ideal location for Venture X. We're excited to invest in creating a workspace that matches the caliber of this rapidly evolving community while giving local businesses a premium workplace experience unlike anything else in the area."Venture X Pompano Beach becomes Priddy Spaces' sixth South Florida location, joining a rapidly expanding portfolio that includes locations throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. The company continues to aggressively expand throughout Florida and beyond, with several additional Venture X and Office Evolution locations currently under development or in various stages of planning.Designed for entrepreneurs, startups, remote professionals, enterprise teams, and established businesses alike, Venture X Pompano Beach will offer flexible workspace solutions including private offices, dedicated desks, virtual office memberships, meeting rooms, day offices, and event space, all complemented by hospitality-level service and premium amenities.Construction on the fourth-floor expansion and facility enhancements is expected to begin soon, with members able to enjoy the existing workspace immediately while improvements are completed in phases.________________________________________About Priddy SpacesPriddy Spaces is a leading owner and operator of coworking and flexible workspace locations across the United States. The company owns and manages multiple Venture X and Office Evolution locations, providing premium workspace solutions for entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies. With a focus on hospitality, design excellence, and community, Priddy Spaces continues expanding across high-growth markets throughout the Southeast and Sunbelt regions.About Venture XVenture X is a premium coworking and flexible workspace brand known for its upscale office environments, professional services, and vibrant business communities. Venture X locations provide flexible workspace solutions including private offices, coworking memberships, meeting rooms, and event spaces designed for entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies. Venture X is part of the Vast Coworking Group, a global platform of coworking brands that also includes Office Evolution and Intelligent Office, focused on delivering flexible workspace solutions that combine hospitality, community, and professional infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.